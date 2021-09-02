Tourism minister withdraws election petition

By Monitor Team More by this Author

The State Minister for Tourism, Mr Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, has withdrawn a petition he filed challenging the election of Mr Gerald Rwemulikya Ibanda, the Ntoroko County Member Parliament.

Upon losing the January 14 polls, Minister Bahinduka petitioned the Fort Portal High Court, accusing Mr Rwemulikya of committing several election malpractices.

However, on Tuesday the minister instructed his lawyers to withdraw the said petition.

Mr Bahinduka explained that he had agreed to work with the incumbent MP to develop Ntoroko District.

To that effect, presiding judge Jesse Byaruhanga dismissed the petition and ordered each party to bear its own costs.

“We are from the same party (NRM), we don’t need to fight. We agreed to work together for the development of our district but I am still the flag bearer of NRM for our constituency,” he said.

During the 2020 NRM party primaries Minister Bahinduka defeated Mr Rwemulikya to carry the party flag.

Mr Rwemulikya then ran as an Independent in the General Elections and was declared winner with 10,885 votes while the minister garnered 9,963 votes.

Tayebwa case

In a related development, the Mbarara High Court has upheld the election of Kashongi County MP Herbert Musasizi Tayebwa in Kiruhura District.

Mr Genensio Tumuramye had challenged Mr Musasizi’s victory claiming that he was not validly elected and also cited voter bribery, intimidation, ballot stuffing, non-compliance with laws and failure to conduct elections in a substantial manner by the Electoral Commission.

On Tuesday, presiding judge Moses Kazibwe Kawumi dismissed the petition with costs.

“On account of the petitioner’s (Mr Tumuramye) failure to raise the 10 names and signatures supporting his nomination, he was not duly nominated for Kashongi County,” ruled justice Kawumi.

He added: “The purported nomination was void in terms of Section 13 of the Act and all the subsequent actions including his candidacy were a nullity.”

Justice Kawumi further observed that he did not find any reason warranting him to continue hearing the petition before dismissing it for lack of merit.

In Kampala, Justice Margaret Apinyi granted Mr Gaddaffi Nassur leave to have his oath re-administered before a commissioner of oath with a valid practising licence.

This was because the affidavits he had attached to support his petition had been administered by a commissioner of oaths who didn’t possess a valid practicing certificate.

Mr Nassur is challenging the election of Mr Denis Ssekabira as the Katikamu North MP.

“....The affidavits must be filed and served upon the opposite side counsel, not later than September 1. I make no order to costs,” Justice Apinyi ruled.

Compiled by Felix Ainebyoona, Alex Ashaba & Anthony Wesaka