Tourism sector players decry trip cancellations

Some sector players within the tourism industry in Kasese District have decried cancellations of bookings by tourists due to the recent attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF ) rebels from DR Congo are suspected to have masterminded the attack that killed 37 students and six members of the community.

Mr Benon Isuka, the chief executive officer of Rwenzori Mountaineering Services, a mountain hiking and tour guide company largely on Mt Rwenzori, said clients have cancelled four trips following the attack.

“That attack was a huge setback for us in the tourism sector. The attack received a lot of publicity and tourists are normally very keen on their safety,” he said.

He added: “When you get four cancellations, you’re talking about a community and the government losing money from foreign exchange, park fees, transport and hotel services.”

Mr Robert Centenary, the managing director at Rwefuma Safaris, said he got a cancellation of a trip for five tourists.

He said the transport company has lost $600 (about Shs2.1m) in fees.

“My guests had booked a drive to Kibale National Park, I was only offering transport so I had charged them $600. However, their whole package would have gone to $10,000 (Shs36.5m),” he said.

Adding: “I don’t know the basis for the US embassy to discourage their citizens from travelling to certain parts of the country. However, that advisory plus the ADF rebels’ incident have caused trouble within the sector.”

Mr John Hunwicks of Rwenzori Trekking Services said many of their clients who had booked and paid up asked for a refund after the attack.

On Tuesday, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) issued a statement urging tourists to visit Kasese and other tourist sites in Uganda.

UTB urged tourists to treat the attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in Nyabugando Cell as an isolated incident, reiterating that Uganda remains safe under the protection of the Uganda People Defense Forces.

“Uganda has stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage and diverse wildlife. The isolated incident at a school in western Uganda should not deter travellers from visiting this remarkable country. UPDF has indicated that Kasese and the entire Rwenzori Sub-region is safe,” part of the statement read.





