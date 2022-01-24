Tourism students to undergo paramilitary training

Students of Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institution (UHTTI) self-defense training at Non Commissioned Officers Academy (NCOA) Gaddafi Barracks, Jinja City. PHOTO | DENIS EDEMA

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • The students were taken through firearm handling and maintenance, elementary map reading, martial arts, political studies, shooting range from a distance of 50 metres, 20 metres, 10 metres and self-defense.

Students intending to study Hotel Management and Tourism, as a career will be subjected to paramilitary training, the government has said.

