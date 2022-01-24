Tourism students to undergo paramilitary training

Students intending to study Hotel Management and Tourism, as a career will be subjected to paramilitary training, the government has said.

The Minister of State for Tourism and Antiquities, Mr Martin Mugara, last week said paramilitary training is important for self-defense and protecting lives of visiting clients, especially tourists since terrorists target social gatherings where people in such places are not security cautious.

"Paramilitary training, once made part of the curriculum in all higher institutions of government, can change the mindset of people to always have Uganda at heart and a positive attitude towards protecting the country," he said.

Related 100 women enrol for paramilitary training National

Mr Mugara was passing out 61 students of Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institution (UHTTI) in Jinja City, who underwent an18-day vigorous training in acquiring military skills, in line of their work after graduating at Non Commissioned Officers Academy (NCOA) Gaddafi Barracks.

The Commandant of NCOA, Col Saad Katemba, said paramilitary training should be made mandatory for every citizen.

“This module of training can end the element of selfishness, I don’t care attitude and will promote social, political and economic development of our communities in the country,” said Col Katemba.

The students were taken through firearm handling and maintenance, elementary map reading, martial arts, political studies, shooting range from a distance of 50 metres, 20 metres, 10 metres and self-defense.