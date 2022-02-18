Town clerk flees office after failed accountability for Shs200million

A district leader in the Sebei Sub-region has reportedly abandoned office after an anti-corruption group tasked him to account for over Shs200million generated from plots he allegedly sold in Kween District.

The anti-corruption group asserts that Kabroron Town Council Clerk “Mr Edward Sikoria has stayed away from office for about three months in fear of accountability.”

“Mr Sikoria sold 68 plots while he was a town clerk at Binying before he was transferred to Kabroron Town Council,” claimed Mr Moses Kiprop, one of the anti-corruption monitors in Kabroron Sub-county in Kween District.

He further alleged that Mr Sikoria generated Shs100million from the plot sales alone and also collected Shs147million from UNRA as compensation although he never deposited the money to the town council’s general account.

"When you look at the sale agreements, Mr.Sikoria sold the town council plots as his property without even attaching himself to the town council which was wrong," he said.

This week, Binyiny Town Council Mayor Mr Stephen Cheromit also accused Mr Sikoria of embezzlement.

"To make things worse, this man sold the same plots to different people. Every day, people come to our offices asking to be refunded yet the money they paid was never deposited to the town council account,” he remarked.

Mr Cheromit said he has written several letters to higher authorities, including to the finance ministry- for intervention but he's yet to get the feedback.

Commenting on the town clerk’s abscondment, Kabroron Sub-county LC3 chairperson Mr Charles Chebet said services have severely been affected.

"He has chosen to flee and hide from the office and the public which is very wrong because in such a scenario it's only court to prove if he has a case to answer,” he added.

Kween District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Ms Albina Awor has now issued a one-week ultimatum for Mr Sikoria to appear before they take disciplinary action against him.

When contacted by this reporter, Mr Sancaria declined to comment on the allegations saying he “has no time to speak to the media.”