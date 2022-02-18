Town clerk flees office after failed accountability for Shs200million

This photo combination created on February 18 shows two separate hand-written agreements between Town Clerk Mr Sikoria Edward and some private individuals who bought plots of land at the town council. PHOTO/STEVEN ARIONG

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Kween District CAO Ms Albina Awor has now issued a one-week ultimatum for Mr Sikoria to appear before they take disciplinary action against him.
  • When contacted by this reporter, the accused Mr Sancaria declined to comment on the allegations saying he “has no time to speak to the media.”

A district leader in the Sebei Sub-region has reportedly abandoned office after an anti-corruption group tasked him to account for over Shs200million generated from plots he allegedly sold in Kween District.

