Town Council chairperson, husband arrested over murder  

Mr Sabiiti Kibirango, 72, was gruesomely killed by unknown assailants on April 11, 2023 and his body dumped in a coffee plantation behind Kagologolo Catholic Church.



The suspects, Ms Margaret Naluwooza, 43, the vice chairperson Kagologolo Town Council and her husband Mr Ali Kaweesi, 53, both residents of Mbaale Village.



According to SP Twaha Kasirye, the Southern Regional Police spokesperson, detectives arrested the duo from a garden at Mukonomula Village, Majiri Sub County in Kyenjojo District in the morning of June 23 where they have been hiding since April.



"After receiving information that the suspects had fled Bukomansimbi and relocated to Kyenjojo, we alerted our counterparts there who worked with village informers and arrested them," Kasirye said.



Preliminary investigations implicated the couple for having taken part in the murder of the late Kibirango.



On the fateful day, it is alleged that Kibirango received a telephone call from Naluwooza to meet at the church and 10 minutes later, they met according to the phone print outs that police secured from telecommunication companies.



The next day, the deceased's body was found lying in a pool of blood and the duo went into hiding.