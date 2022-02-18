Town council office construction stalls after money diverted for retreat

The incomplete Binyiny Town Council offices whose construction stalled after part of the money budgeted for the project was reportedly used by some district leaders for a retreat in Kenya. PHOTO/STEVEN ARIONG

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Town Council authorities highlighted that the structure whose construction started in the Financial Year 2018/2019 was budgeted for Shs90million and completion projected to be by 2020.

Anti-corruption monitors in Kween District have asked the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) “to take keen interest in investigating the stalled construction of town council administrative offices.”

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.