Tracing NUP supporter’s troubles that ended life

On a rainy morning in April 2022, just a few kilometres from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), now Defense Intelligence and Security (DIS) headquarters, a single-room house had become the focus of an entire neighbourhood. Inside, a woman lay half-naked, writhing in pain, narrating what she described as a brutal ordeal at the hands of security operatives. Alexandria Marinos displayed fresh scratches and deep wounds on her body. “They did every heinous thing you know of. They raped me several times, and even when I cried and pleaded for them to let me free, they did not listen,” she sobbed as tears and mucus streamed down her face.

Neighbours, friends and relatives had earlier reported her missing after days without a trace. It was only after social media campaigns demanding her release that Marinos was found dumped in Kireka, in Waksio District, three days later. Barely able to walk, she was rushed to a nearby clinic. “My only crime was playing Bobi Wine’s music. That is why I was abducted and tortured. But I cannot stop loving someone in whom I see hope and the future,” she insisted. Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, is the president of Opposition party, National Unity Platform (NUP).

In her account, Marinos named a UPDF soldier, Sgt Ali Hassan Matovu, and a civilian, as her tormentors while detained at DIS. Both men, accompanied by the Director of Defence Public Information (DDPI), who is also the official UPDF spokesperson, Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, denied the accusations during a press conference at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala. Maj Gen Kulayigye said the army’s only previous interaction with Marinos had been in 2020, when she was linked to a deserter from the Local Defence Unit. “Hassan was involved in interrogating her at Kinawataka Police Station in 2020 when she was suspected of possessing military stores left behind by her lover, an LDU deserter,” Maj Gen Kulayigye said.

The matter reached Parliament in April 2022 after Minister Sarah Opendi raised it, prompting Speaker Anita Among to task Internal Affairs minister, Gen Kahinda Otafiire, with investigating. It remains unclear whether any report was ever tabled. Maj Gen Kulayigye insisted the Opposition was framing the army: “In my view this was a closed case. I brought the men she accused before the public, and the truth came out. Unfortunately, the lady has died, but Opposition leaders must stop scoring political points out of this.” The UPDF spokesperson has previously presented alleged victims of Opposition abuse. In March 2023, he paraded Eric Mwesigwa, who claimed NUP leaders had burnt him for money. Yet Mwesigwa had earlier reported being kidnapped and tortured by security operatives and even petitioned the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC).

Flight and return

After recovering, Marinos gave several interviews, saying her life remained in danger. Fearing for her safety, she fled to Kenya, hoping to secure asylum in the United States or Europe. However, life as a refugee proved too difficult. She fell ill, returned to Uganda and spent time in various hospitals. She continued to accuse UHRC of failing to investigate her ordeal, releasing a video in which she castigated Commission chairperson Mariam Wangadya for “mocking” her suffering. Marinos died last Sunday, her health having deteriorated steadily since the alleged torture. Opposition politicians gathered at the NUP party headquarters in Makerere, Kavule, to pay their respects.

“This young woman was abducted on March 30, 2022, in Mbuya, subjected to incredible torture and rape by regime thugs at CMI. Her crime was playing Bobi Wine’s music,” Bobi Wine said. Mawogola South MP Gorreti Namugga remarked: “Marinos petitioned the UHRC, but no action was taken. I wonder if Mariam Wangadya is also a woman.” Kassanda Woman MP Flavia Nabagabe said: “As women, we shall continue fighting for justice against human rights violations.’’ NUP Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya added: “Today it is Marinos, tomorrow it could be another family.” While the UPDF insists the accusations over Marinos are politically motivated, the Opposition say her death reveals human rights abuses.

LOP view

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi said Marinos had been in and out of hospitals since her release. “Even when she flew to Nairobi [Kenya], she lived under fear. She was punished for exposing those who had captured her,” he said.



