Tracing Raila’s love-hate relations with Museveni

At the time of his death, former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Museveni regarded each other as friends and brothers. Both leaders frequently expressed a shared vision; the political and economic federation of the East African Community and a united Africa. In the final decade of his life, Odinga made numerous visits to Uganda in pursuit of this goal, including when he made the trip with President William Ruto last year. However, the relationship between Mr Museveni and Odinga had a rocky beginning. In November 1991, Odinga fled to Uganda, fearing political persecution in Kenya. He sought asylum from Museveni’s government but was denied.

At the time, Museveni was preparing to meet then Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi to resolve border disputes, and his government instead handed Odinga over to a United Nations agency. The UN facilitated Odinga’s departure to Norway and later Germany, where he continued his pro-democracy activism. Odinga returned to Kenya a year later and joined the opposition. His political allies were displeased with Museveni’s perceived closeness to Moi’s regime. In 2002, with Odinga’s backing, opposition leader Mwai Kibaki forced Moi into retirement when he won the election against Moi’s preferred candidate Uhuru Kenyatta. During the December 2002 handover of power to Kibaki, Museveni was heckled by supporters of the new government, who viewed him as a sympathiser of the outgoing regime.

Kibaki and Odinga later fell out, prompting Odinga to rejoin the opposition and take on the Kibaki system in the 2007 election. Following the disputed 2007 General Election, Odinga accused Uganda of supporting Kibaki’s administration in suppressing protests that left hundreds dead. Museveni was the first world leader to congratulate Kibaki on his re-election, a move that infuriated Odinga’s supporters. In retaliation, they uprooted sections of the railway linking Kenya to Uganda and set fire to Uganda-bound trucks in opposition strongholds. On January 8, 2008, during an appearance on KFM’s “Hot Seat” programme, Odinga claimed he had called Museveni to protest the presence of Ugandan gunmen in Kisumu, Kenya.

He alleged that these gunmen, in civilian clothes and driving Ugandan-registered vehicles, had killed several civilians. “But I had occasion to speak to President Yoweri Museveni who assured me that there are no Ugandan forces in the country, and I have reason to believe what he was saying,” Odinga said. Following the violence, international mediators brokered a power-sharing agreement, and Odinga became Kenya’s prime minister. Yet, his relationship with Museveni remained uneasy. Tensions flared again over the disputed ownership of Migingo Island in Lake Victoria. Odinga and his supporters insisted the island belonged to Kenya and called on Kenyan security forces to assert control.

During a visit to the island, Odinga reiterated this stance. In May 2009, Museveni, without naming Odinga directly, warned that he would not allow anyone to set foot on the island. In a BBC interview, he said, “Mpaka inazunguka kisiwa (the boundary surrounds the waters), one foot in the water is in Uganda… hakuna mjaluo atavua samaki (no Luo will fish) in this water here.” Museveni later agreed to dialogue with leaders from Kenya’s Nyanza region. On December 15, 2010, Odinga visited Museveni during a campaign stop in Uganda’s Iganga District. Accompanied by a dozen Kenyan MPs, Odinga campaigned for Museveni and described him as “an old friend and comrade,” adding, “This is my home because I have had a good relationship with the people here. This is also where I have been given safe passage whenever I have needed it.”

Their friendship deepened. In December 2011, Odinga was the chief fundraiser at Busoga University in Uganda. On March 5, 2012, he visited Museveni at State House, Entebbe. However, after losing the 2013 General Election to Uhuru Kenyatta, Odinga returned to opposition politics and challenged the new administration. On August 3, 2013, he was scheduled to be the chief guest at Buganda’s 20th coronation anniversary at Lubiri in Mengo, Kampala, with help from Capt Mike Mukula. Mr Museveni, a member of the Buganda Lukiiko, had skipped several coronation events in the past. But on the eve of the event, he informed the organisers that he would attend, making it diplomatically difficult for Odinga to serve as chief guest. Ultimately, Odinga was only acknowledged as a guest by the Katikkiro (prime minister) of Buganda.

Left to right: Kenya President William Ruto, President Museveni and Raila Odinga in Kisozi on February 26. They discussed issues of mutual interest between the two countries and the East African Community. Photo/Courtesy

Despite such setbacks, their relationship endured. On September 17, 2019, Odinga was invited to be the chief guest at the High-Level Inaugural PPP Conference at Serena Hotel in Kampala. Ugandan officials, led by the Finance minister, attempted unsuccessfully to block the event. In a letter to Museveni, the minister claimed the conference was organised by private individuals misusing the government’s name. Odinga attended regardless and criticised those trying to sabotage the event. Museveni responded, saying, “God forgive those who were sabotaging the event. Please, don’t send them to geyeena (hell). Forgive them, Lord. They will repent.” The then State Minister of Finance David Bahati later apologised on behalf of his superior.

After the conference, Odinga met Museveni to discuss boosting agricultural production using phosphate deposits in Uganda’s Tororo District. The project began implementation in 2025. Odinga continued to make private visits to Museveni. On May 19, 2022, he visited State House, Entebbe. Museveni later said they had discussed a wide range of bilateral issues. On February 26, 2024, Odinga and Kenyan President William Ruto visited Museveni at his Kisozi farm in Gomba District. Odinga said the meeting focused on deepening regional integration within the East African Community and his candidacy for the African Union Commission chairmanship. Museveni reportedly endorsed his bid, though Odinga ultimately lost the election.

What they say

Anita Among, House Speaker

‘‘We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Kenya as we mourn the loss of a leader whose influence reached far beyond the country’s borders, inspiring the entire African continent...’’

Joel Ssenyonyi, LoP

‘‘... A man so huge a figure, not just in Kenya, but Africa at large. Odinga fought for Kenya’s democracy for most of his life. Though he didn’t become President, his contribution to the struggle is indelible.’’

Robert Kyagulanyi, NUP president

‘‘... He stood tall for freedom, liberty, and dignity. In him, we have lost a great statesman - an African giant, who did his best for humanity amid great adversity. May his soul rest in peace.’’

Rebecca Kadaga, First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda

‘‘Condolences to Mrs Ida Odinga, faithful wife and friend, in times of stress, imprisonment, freedom, activism and happiness. He leaves a legacy.’’

Charles Peter Mayiga, Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom

‘‘... The Odinga family has had a long and close relationship with Buganda’s Royal Family, Raila Odinga contributed significantly to Kenya’s political processes and constitutional development...’’

Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker

‘‘He was selfless in advancing the interests of Kenyans and the region at large; promoting peace, development, and good diplomatic relations. I extend my sincere condolences to Raila’s family, and Kenya.’’

Mike Makula, former NRM vice chairperson, eastern region

‘‘I am deeply saddened and confirm that he rested this morning at about 6:30am in India.’’

Walid Mulindwa Lubega, FDC Deputy Secretary for Publicity

‘‘As we mourn Raila Odinga, a colossus of Kenyan politics, we choose to celebrate his monumental contributions to Kenya, East Africa and Africa as whole, rather than mourn his death.’’

Joyce Bagala, Woman MP of Mityana

‘‘The President that never was! A fallen political general, Raila Amolo Odinga, will undoubtedly be remembered as a giant of a politician who truly understood the concept of power and its dynamics.’’





