Tracing roots: Activists call for support for children born in war

Children's rights activists in Northern Uganda are concerned with high number of children born in captivity due to the insurgence.

According to Bernard Loum, Executive Director of the Foundation for Justice and Development, these children face significant challenges in tracing their families and relatives due to the lack of a comprehensive database for dead and missing persons.

"Children born of war do not have any connection to the community where we find them, and our biggest work is family tracing," he explained during a Saturday Civil Society dialogue on stateless communities' challenges organized by the Initiative for Social Economic Rights (ISER). "These children often end up on the streets without any company, and it's hard to trace where they come from because some of them just follow their colleagues and get lost on the way."

Mr Loum added that his organization has been working tirelessly to reunite these children with their families, but the process has proven to be a daunting task. "We have to trace and find where they came from, at least to know some of their relatives, even if they don't stay with them," he said. "Unfortunately, we get stranded with the majority because they don't have any relatives, and currently, we are still grappling with the dead and missing persons, which we think can help us to trace some of their relatives because we think some are still alive and one day they will come back."

The lack of identification and family ties makes it difficult for these children to access basic rights and services, including education and healthcare. Loum noted that because they cannot trace the families for the children born of war, they cannot be adopted by anyone, and they end up on the streets.

"Dealing with such children becomes difficult because you can't realize if it's a social, legal, or security problem because their identity cannot be recognized," he said.

Mr Frank Gashumba, Chairperson of the Council of Abavandimwe, emphasised that this issue affects not only Northern Uganda but the entire country.