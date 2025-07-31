Tracing the historic journey of Kabaka's coronation

As Buganda kingdom celebrates the 32nd coronation anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, a moment of joy and enthusiasm in the entire Buganda kingdom and beyond, as drums and horns are blown, it is always a great moment to celebrate the 32 years of Kabaka Mutebi at the helm of Buganda and on the throne of his forefathers.

It is believed that the Buganda Kingdom was formed in the 12th century by Kabaka Kintu following a fierce battle with the then-leader, known as Bbemba Musota. After Kabaka Kintu overthrew Bbemba, he called a grand council meeting at Nnono, Busujju County, currently Mityana District, where they sat and agreed on the norms that Buganda’s people should follow to live peacefully and harmoniously with one another.

It is believed that at Nono, in Busujju, Kabaka Kintu, and the grand council leaders of Buganda created three pillars around which the Buganda kingdom would rotate, which included members of the Royal Family and its descendants. From these, Buganda could identify a prince who would be named Kabaka to inherit the outgoing king in case of any demise or inability, as the cultural head of Buganda.

They also created a second pillar of clan heads (Abataka) as the custodians of the traditions and norms of the Baganda, and the third pillar was the entire population of Buganda, the members of the different clans, referred to as “Abazzukulu,” from whom administrators of the kingdom are appointed.

Based on this background, there was a significant journey involved in how a prince would be crowned as the Kabaka of Buganda, a lengthy process that entailed various spiritual and traditional rituals. Some of them are upheld to date, while others no longer exist due to the demands of different Kabakas (kings) who prefer changes according to the needs.

Mr Bosa Musisi, the historian of Buganda history, in an exclusive interview with Monitor, explores the journey of the transformation from a prince to a Kabaka (king), right from the 12th century.

According to Mr Musisi, Omutaka Kasujju Lubinga, the head of Busujju County, was responsible for the upbringing of the children in the royal family. Then later, when the time came, there were fixed steps in the coronation journey of the Kabaka from prince to Kabaka, the journey referred to as “Olugendo olwo’kukula kwakabaka okw'eBukerekere," referring to the journey to the rise of the king, the journey’s final destination being Busiro county, where the king was crowned, the journey that took about two weeks before being crowned.





"When the prince, the ‘would-be king,’ was identified, he was instructed to hunt an antelope from the bush in the parts of Bukoto in Kyadondo County set by Omutaka Masembe of the Nsenene (grasshopper), where the prince was supposed to hunt it down and capture it as the first ritual; after passing this ritual, the prince would then proceed to Busiro on foot via parts of Kisaasi and Komamboga for the final rituals,” Mr Musisi explained.





He added, "Upon arrival to Busiro, the prince would be first received by Omutaka Kalonda of Busigo of the Mushroom clan (butiko) for some rituals, later by Omutaka Kasujja of the Ngeye clan (colobus monkey), to visit the ritual house called 'bujja bukula, where the prince could be given a gourd of local brew ‘ekitta’ and tied ‘okusumika’ back clothes."





Mr Musisi states that, among other rituals, it involved washing the cooking pot, eating millet, having the prince stand on the stone referred to as ‘Nanfuka,’ sending him to the well called ‘Nabaka' to fetch water, and cutting the bundles of grass from the forest. The prince would then proceed to Omutaka Nankere, the clan head of emamba kakoboza (lungfish) in Busiro county, for the final rituals.





Upon arrival, Omutaka Nankere would select a child named ‘Nabigotto,’ who would act as a sacrifice, beaten to death boxing in a place known as ‘Kambe,’ then they could cut the meat of the deceased at the back, then give it to Mumbejja Naluwembe to incorporate it in the ring called ‘amagoto’ that was going to be given to the kabaka upon coronation.





On the final day of coronation, Mr Musisi says the final rituals would be performed by Omutaka Nankere in the house called Namilyango, as it had two doorways in front and back where the prince could pass from the front door while Nankere used the back door and met for the final journey.





"In the Namilyango house, Omutaka Nankere could offer a gourd of local brew, ‘ekitta,’ to the prince to drink; after the prince drank, Omutaka Nankere could also drink using his own gourd, not from the prince's gourd, termed as ‘omulembeka,’ and then Omutaka Nankere could tell the prince, "You are now mature; you are now a king., Omutaka Nankere would then turn and tell the mother of the king, "Namasole, and tell her, "You are also mature; your son is a king. Go and make your own palace’, 'olusaka,' and the king is also going to make his own palace," he explained.





The queen mother, ‘Namasole,’ was initially not allowed to stay near the king; they would also make their own palaces, constructed by Omutaka Kasamba of Kagwaba of the Mbwa clan (dog), termed as ‘olusaka,’ the norm that was reversed by Ssekabaka Kalema Ssuuna II, the 29th King of Buganda from 1832 to date, who revoked the norm due to his overwhelming love for his mother, Namasole Nakazi Kannyange.





“After that crowning of Kabaka, it was a moment of joy and happiness in the entire kingdom; the news could spread like wildfire, and Kabaka would start reigning over as the people obeyed him,” he recounts.





Musisi says from that moment, the king and the mother could separate; the king could choose the favourable places, most probably on hills, to establish the palace, to enable him to easily see the enemies attempting to attack the kingdom and to effectively watch over his subjects.





The ancient spiritual journey of the Buganda Kingdom coronation remained in practice until Ssekabaka Namugala of the 24th, who initiated the norm to be crowned, Naggalabi buddo, which led to most of the norms as highlighted above, remained the history to tell.





The Kabakas crowned through Bukerekere are: Kintu (1200–1230), Ccwa Nabakka I (1230–1275), Kimera (1295–1330), Ttembo (1350–1360), Kiggala (1360–1380), Kiyimba (1380–1400), Kayima (1415–1440), Nakibinge Mulwanyamuli (1440–1490), Mulondo (1490–1510), Jjemba (1510–1530), Ssuuna I (1530–1555), Ssekamanya (1555–1590), Kimbugwe (1590–1610), Kateregga (1610–1650), Mutebi I (1650–1670), Jjuuko (1670–1682), Kayemba (1682–1690), Tebandeke (1690–1700), Ndawula (1689–1704), Kagulu Tebuchwereke 1710 – 1720), Kikulwe (1720 -1740), Mawanda (1740 -1760) and Mwanga I (1760 – 1760).



