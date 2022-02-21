Trade imbalance should come to an end- Former Minister Migereko

The Former Lands Minister Mr.Daudi Migereko on Friday expressed dismay on how there is trade imbalance between India and Uganda, noting that this should come to an end.

In his speech at Tembo Steels Company in Buikwe, which was marking 20 years, Mr Migereko asked the Indian commissioner to Uganda to bind the gap between the two countries for better development in the Ugandan economy.

"One billion dollar items are imported from India and Uganda puts back nothing leading to trade imbalance," Mr Migereko said.

Mr Migereko said since there is shortage of coffee in the world, Uganda now has a chance to process it, which is marketable to India.

"Brazil processes 40 per cent of coffee and this is not enough to supply the whole world and therefore there is need for Uganda to practice coffee farming for export," Mr Migereko said.

He also said the processing law should be used to help Uganda export other materials like gold in a bid to mitigate trade imbalances.

"The mining and mineral law has been passed and this will help to sell us to other countries,” he said.

"Manufacturers should supply items needed whenever the UPDF are going out for duties," Former Minister said.

The High Commissioner Indian to Uganda, Mr AJay Sanjiv Kumar, said there is going be to a good relationship between India and Uganda and this would have a tremendous impact on Uganda's economy.

"We had a meeting with the Indian Association and the people of Uganda on the trade imbalance and I believe we shall solve this problem," he said.

Mr Sanjay Awasthi the Chairman Tembo Steel company said they started 20 years back but have been growing every year and the second largest power consumers in the country whereby they pay over Shs3.5 billion every month.

"We are the best suppliers in the country and East Africa due to our best products but we request government to reduce on the power tariffs to help us boost industrialization," he said.

As a way of giving back to the community, the company donated an assortment of items including gas cylinders, over 100 beds, mattresses and blankets to hospitals in Buikwe and sanitary pads to schools.











