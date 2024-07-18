Trade PS, Geraldine Ssali charged with three other MPs over Shs3.4b theft

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Co-operatives, Geraldine Ssali Busulwa faces three charges of abuse of office, causing financial loss and conspiracy.

Ministry of Trade PS Geraldine Ssali being escorted by police officers at the anti-corruption court in Kampala on July 18, 2024. She is accused along with three MPS, a lawyer and a government official of theft of public funds. PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Ms Ssali appeared before the chief magistrate at the Nakasero based Anti-Corruption court on July 18 to have the charges read to her together with her co-accused. They include the three Members of Parliament; Michael Mawanda (NRM, Igara East), Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu (Elgon County) , Paul Akamba (Busiki County), lawyer Julius Taitankoko Kirya and Mr Leonard Kavundira Principal Cooperative Officer from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, all accused of abuse of office and theft of over Shs3.4 billion.

However, the trial Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro declined to read the charges to her and instead sent her back to police awaiting a ruling on the legality of an amended charge sheet presented by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The ruling in regard to the new amendment or new amended charge sheet on whether it should be allowed or not only for the prosecution to change its position or mind from producing A6 tomorrow saying that she is now in the dock and yet she is on the amended charge sheet that has been vehemently contested,” Ms Aciro ruled.

She added that “without a ruling at this moment and considering the time, prosecution should abide by its word and submissions and represent A6 tomorrow as you have stated after a ruling is delivered. Am adjourning this matter to 2:00pm tomorrow so that I can also look at the cases and laws that both parties have cited. In other words, the rest of the accused persons are further remanded until July 19.”

In the amended charge sheet, prosecution alleges that Ms Ssali during the financial year 2021/ 2022 and 2022/ 2023 while employed as a permanent secretary and assigned the role of an accounting officer in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and co-operatives irregularly introduced Buyaka Growers co-operative society Ltd among the co-operatives to be compensated by government for the war loss yet it had not been listed for a supplementary budget of August 2021.

It is further alleged that Ms Ssali in performance of her duties made irregular payments of over Shs3.8billion to Kirya and company advocates, a law firm belonging to co-suspect lawyer Julius Kirya Taitankonko. The firm was disguised for compensation under war victims of Buyaka Growers co-operatives. The charge sheet shows that Ms Ssali was aware that her actions would cause government financial loss because the said payment was in contravention of the Treasury instructions of 2017.

Ministry of Trade PS Geraldine Ssali in dock at the Anti-Corruption

The charge sheet further indicates that Ms Ssali conspired with MPs Michael Mawanda (NRM, Igara East), Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu (Elgon County), Paul Akamba (Busiki County), lawyer Taitankoko and Mr Leonard Kavundira Principal Cooperative Officer from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives to defraud government of Shs3.4 billion which was intended to compensate war victims for Buyaka Growers Co-operative society.

The defense team are contesting an amendment to the charge sheet by DPP Jane Frances Abodo that introduced a new count of receiving stolen property against the jailed MPs, stealing by agent and money laundering for the lawyer and abuse of office for the co-operative officer.

The defence team are saying the DPP acted in bad faith to hold their clients longer on remand where they have already spent close to a month.