Trade unions disagree on role of labour officers in employment Bill

Trade unions have lashed out at Parliament for doing little to protect casual labourers from abusive and exploitative employers by amending the Employment Act.

The unionists argue that the amended law was influenced by employers who are hell bent on exploiting the Ugandan labour force.

Parliament passed the Employment Amendment Bill on May 24, laying stringent conditions for employers to contract casual workers. The Bill also provides punitive measures against employers who contravene the law.

Mr Usher Wilson Owere, the Chairman General of the National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu), called on President Museveni not to sign the Bill in its current form into law.

He said instead of empowering district labour officers, the amended Bill has removed their powers, piling workload on industrial courts, which are understaffed to handle the case backlog.

He said Section 93(6) of the amended act has rendered labour officers powerless to the effect that they do not have jurisdiction to handle matters arising out of employment contracts.

“Is it the industrial court or these other courts of judicature? I have gone through these labour laws and the Employment Act, I have not seen any definition of ‘court’ in this particular aspect and context.

The definition must state ‘court’ either to mean the Industrial Court as established by section 7 of the Labour Disputes (Arbitration and Settlement) Act as amended and specialised in adjudication of labour matters or these other courts of record established by the Constitution or those magistrates courts Established by the Magistrate Court Act and other laws,” he said.

Mr Owere said it is evident that most critical clauses in the Bill have been masterminded by the employers to bring back what the Employment Act 6 of 2006 had cured.

“Also our Members of Parliament should note that the proposal of scraping the powers of a labour officer to adjudicate and arbitrate originated from employers’ lawyers. Honestly just last year, the industrial court was able to dispose of only 434 cases out of thousands that had been carried forward. What will happen if all cases are referred to the industrial court for adjudication? Labour officers are doing a great job in promoting access to labour justice and reducing the industrial court backlog. They only need to be empowered with extra training,” he said.

Mr Owere also said what constitutes casualisation of labour needs to be carefully defined. He said in its current form, “I see many casual labourers being placed to many different workplaces after the expiry of six months under the same casual arrangements.”

“The Members of Parliament are blind to the new forms of work that are being used to commodity labour such as temporary agency work, outsourcing and subcontracting. The cure to casualisation of labour should not be tagged to a qualification period of six months for one to purportedly get a written contract,” he said. “If the policy makers think the cure to casualisation is the presence of a written contract, then it should be given to all employees at the commencement of employment,” he added.

But Dr Sam Lyomoki, the Secretary General of Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions (COFTU), differs on labour officers. According to Dr Lyomoki, labour officers have been at the centre of corruption under the influence of the employers. He said for a long time, workers have been denied their rights because employers bribe the labour officers.

“These labour officers have not even been of help to the employees. We have two challenges with them, most of the districts did not have labour officers and those who had them, they have always been bribed by employers so if their powers are removed it is even much better and I see no reason why the President must not sign the law,” he said.

“Parliament used its wisdom and what is important is for the President to sign the law and we start implementing it. If during the implementation we realise there are gaps, we can bring in fresh amendments,” he added.

Mr Lyomoki said the problem in Uganda is not lack of laws but their implementation. “So whatever new good things they bring in this law, I am not even sure whether they will be implemented. The good things in the labour laws have never been implemented,” he said.