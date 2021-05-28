Traders, arcade owners relax Covid-19 measures

Government says the SOPs are important to prevent the pandemic and keep the country from going into a second lockdown.

Ms Rozana Namatovu, a trader at Zaina Textile Centre, understands the importance of wearing a facemask but like most of her colleagues chooses not to wear one.

“Wearing a face mask is important in protecting myself and others from Covid-19, but I start feeling as though I was suffocating every time I wear it,” Ms Namatovu told this reporter on Wednesday.

Health experts say the kind of reaction [which Ms Namatovu experiences after wearing a mask] is a false alarm from the brain which can be overcome by committing oneself to the action until it becomes a normal habit.

At the arcade, handwashing, temperature screening or enforcement of wearing of facemasks were not done as people accessed the facility contrary to government’s directive when the arcades were allowed to reopen in July last year after the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted.

“Most customers do not want to wash their hands, so if you put a handwashing station and do enforcement at the entry point to the arcade, you chase them away,” Ms Namatovu said.

Other arcades, which did not have handwashing stations, include Qualicel Bus Terminal, French Plaza, and Pentagon Plaza.

Other arcades such as Nakasero Complex, Saasa Plaza, and Nalubwama Arcades had water tanks, but there was neither soap nor enforcement of people accessing the centre.

The only arcade which had a functioning handwashing station with soap and was requiring customers to wear facemasks before accessing the facility was Mukwano Shopping Centre in Nakivubo.

Attempts to get comments from arcade owners whose facilities were violating the SOPs were futile.

On the streets, many vendors were not wearing facemasks, including those selling the masks.

“The daily sales of facemasks are still very low compared to last year. I sell around 50 pieces of facemasks per day but last year, I could sell up to 100 pieces,” Mr Jude Kakande, said.

He added: “Police should consider increasing threats to arrest people who are not wearing the masks as they did last year. This will make more people wear masks. ”

Dr Misaki Wayengera, the head of the Ministry of Health Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) on Covid-19, said the widespread violation of the SOPs in the capital city warrants another lockdown.

He said the lockdown will be done by focusing on particular sectors.

Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, on Wednesday said they are considering a lockdown because protecting lives is the government’s primary mandate.

“If the public has refused to take the measures that were put in place, I think it (lockdown) is the way to go, some places must be locked down unless people get back to observing SOPs. ,” she said.

Of the 207 Covid-19 cases reported yesterday by the government, more than half came from Kampala (139). A total of 44,281 Covid-19 cases and 359 deaths have been registered in the country.

Mr Everest Kayondo, the chairperson of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), however, said another lockdown will worsen the economy.

“Many traders are already suffering economically because banks continued demanding loan payment and arcade owners asked them to pay rent [even for lockdown period],” Mr Kayondo said.

The KACITA boss said they are willing to work with the government to close arcades where SOPs are not being observed to restore adherence to SOPs.