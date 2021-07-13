Traders beg security officers to allow them operate

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

A section of traders in downtown Kampala have resorted to pleading and negotiating with security agencies deployed in the area to allow them to work.

When Daily Monitor visited the business district on Monday, several traders were outside arcades and shopping malls which President Museveni ordered to be closed on June 18 for 42 days as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Please, let me access my boutique. I want to pick some clothes and sell them from elsewhere,” a woman begged one of the security guards outside Park View Shopping Centre.

“My children are starving at home because I am not working. Let me in,” she added.

The guard told her there was nothing he could do to help her.

“Madam, I was instructed not to allow anybody inside the premises. I can’t open for you or any other person,” he said.

Outside Ham Shopping Grounds, four traders also tried to persuade a guard to allow them collect some of their merchandise, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

As guards kept traders out, police and Local Defence Unit personnel monitored the outside, and in some cases were engaged in running battles with some traders, urging them to go back to their homes.

“What are you doing in town? Go back home,” one policeman shouted at the traders.

“Go home and do what? Eat stones? Why don’t you allow us to work,” a trader replied.

Other closed shopping centres are Kikuubo, a commercial hub, Annet Plaza, Magoba Shopping Mall, City Shopping Mall, Light Shopping Arcade, and Nakasule Shopping Centre, among others.

At Nasser Road, a business area that mainly deals in stationery, a few traders gained access to their shops after negotiating with the guards.