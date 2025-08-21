Traders call off strike after 2nd meeting with Nabbanja

Kampala City traders have called off their strike following a meeting with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja yesterday. The meeting held yesterday, with the Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Mr John Rujoki Musinguzi, in attendance, followed an earlier one the previous day that was inconclusive. Mr Abel Mwesigye, the executive director of Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita), said shortly after the meeting that traders heeded the premier’s counsel and agreed to call off the strike that had entered day two.

“As Kacita, after meeting with the prime minister and discussing our grievances, we resolved to resume work and we will open the shops tomorrow (today),” Mr Mwesigye said last evening. He continued: “This, as we wait for the government to work on our demands as promised during the meeting.” On Tuesday, traders closed their shops in a sit-down strike, accusing the government of failing to regulate foreign competition in retail trade and imposing heavy taxes, particularly on garments.

Also, the introduction of Efris in 2023 remained another major point of contention, with traders claiming it is burdensome and unfairly applied. During yesterday’s afternoon meeting that stretched into late evening, the government agreed to review and refine the method of taxing garments. “I was informed by your leaders that the tax on textiles and garments in kilos is burdening you, and that you would prefer a 35 percent taxation rate, similar to neighbouring countries, we consulted with legal experts who advised that to effect this change, we would need to revisit the law, starting with the Cabinet chaired by the President, followed by an amendment in Parliament. I want to assure you that I will present this resolution to Cabinet on Monday,” Ms Nabbanja assured the traders.

The premier also ordered Mr Musinguzi to establish a seven-member committee, comprising representatives from Kacita, URA, and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), to investigate the issues of delayed container clearance and associated irregularities. “The committee will have a working duration of one week to investigate the reasons for the delayed clearance of containers, other related irregularities, and any individual found culpable of negligence will be arrested,” Ms Nabbanja assured. The seven-member committee will be composed of Mr Asadu Kigozi, URA spokesperson, Robert Kalumba, and Ms Shillah Kyomugisha, who will represent URA, while traders will be represented by Mr Ismail Kaddu, Ms Margret Tumusiime, and Kacita acting chairperson Issa Sekitto, while UNBS will be represented by Mr Deus Mubangizi.

Traders also reported tax disparities, saying the amount of taxes levied on them differs significantly from other East African countries. They said this has made inter-regional trading challenging. In Kenya, a 40-foot container of clothes is charged $12,000 (Shs44m) in tax, while in Rwanda it's charged $18,000 (Shs65m), in Tanzania $20,000 (Shs72m), and yet in Uganda, one pays about $130,000 (Shs47m). “This is threatening business because colleagues in other countries who would buy from us no longer come,” Ms Bridget Mwagale, one of the traders, lamented. The premier, quoting the Trade Licensing Act of 2020 and the Investment Code of 2019, also ordered the relevant ministries to enforce the laws against foreigners engaging in retail business.

“The Chinese and other investors are supposed to have limits. I am ordering the ministries of Trade, Local Government, Internal Affairs, and that of Kampala affairs; if these foreigners go beyond their limits, they should be arrested because the law is in existence but not implemented,” she said. The issue of traders striking against unfair taxation, foreigners participating in retail business, among other grievances, has been on the table since 2023. It is now awaited whether the long-time unsolved grievances will be settled.



