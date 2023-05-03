Fire guts Fort Portal Kabudaire market, traders count losses

Traders at Kabudaire market in Fort Portal City, western Uganda, are counting losses after fire gutted a section of the facility on Wednesday morning, destroying property worth millions of shillings.

An eyewitness said the fire started at about 5 am from one of the kiosks, then spread to others. However, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

For over a decade, Fort Portal Central Council has depend on on this market as a major source of revenue. This vibrant marketplace is home to a diverse array of traders, offering charcoal, firewood, local brews, and food such as chapatti and pork joints. Not only does the market bring in a lot of revenue for the Council, but it also serves as a main source of goods and services for the local community.

The market is located along Kabudaire-Saka road in the outskirts of the Fort Portal central business area a few meters away from the National Water Sewerage Corporation plant.

By the time some vendors arrived, most of the merchandise was in ashes despite the police and fire brigade trying to contain the fire.

Ms Jackline Tuhaise, a vendor at the market selling firewood and charcoal, said she had just stocked up on charcoal. However, all were burnt into ashes.

"I borrowed money from the bank to ensure I have enough stock, at home I am the sole breadwinner, I don’t know where to start from, I request the government to come to our rescue and give us some startup funds,” she said.

Kabudaire Market chairman, Mr Steven Lubega, said kiosks were burnt into ashes and one suspect has been arrested.

“A cargo carrier came to the market early in the morning to ease himself at someone's kiosk. He was chased away by the owner who slept in there. A few minutes later the fire started. We suspect he could be behind this fire,” he said.