Traders count losses as fire ravages six timber stores in Soroti

Police fire brigade and traders salvage the remains of burnt timber stores in Soroti City. PHOTO/ GEORGE EMURON  

By  George Muron

Traders in Jua-Kali in Soroti east division, Soroti city are counting losses on Christmas day after a mysterious fire ravaged six timber stores.
Jua-Kali situated along Cemetery and Liverpool roads respectively is Soroti’s hub for fabrication, mechanical engineering and countless other hardware businesses.

