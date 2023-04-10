Traders demand renovation Jinja City abattoir 

The main abattoir in Jinja Southern Division has never been renovated since it was constructed in 1950.

The facility sits on 3.5 acres of land.

It is estimated that at least 80 cows are slaughtered daily while during festive seasons like Christmas, Easter and Idi, the number of cows slaughtered eclipses the 300-mark per day.

Related State of Jinja abattoir worries beef consumers National

But the slaughterhouse is in a sorry state, characterised by rusty, cracked walls and excessive flooding whenever it rains.

Mr Ronald Mutabi Byarugaba, the General Secretary of Jinja City Abattoir and Butchers Association, at the weekend said: “The structure is strong, but what makes it weak is the roof because whenever it rains, it floods inside which affects our operations as the water that drops from the old roof contaminates the beef. We also fear that it (roof) can collapse on us any time.”

According to Mr Byarugaba, the association has lost a good number of their clientele, including hotels and schools, which have now turned to Kenya, Tanzania and other sources from Kampala.

“We currently supply beef to only two hotels and secondary schools in Jinja City,’’ he said, adding that authorities have reportedly neglected the abattoir, yet it is one of their biggest sources of revenue.

Mr Byarugaba said the (Jinja City) Council promised to renovate the abattoir in 2020 using the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development, but that pledge has never been fulfilled, while letters allegedly written to then Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, didn’t yield much.

Mr Saidi Kabanda, one of the traders, said the facility was built to international standards but all machines are no longer working.

“We used to do everything electronically, but the system was cut off, the metals are no longer working, and everything is now being done manually. We need to restore the electronic system so that we can export meat as Kenya does.

“We operate in darkness because power was cut off, our incinerator is not working, we can’t use a refrigerator, but use ‘cold rooms’, while the drainage system in the abattoir is clogged,’’ Mr Kabanda explained.

The Jinja City Mayor, Mr Alton Kasolo Okocha, said: The abattoir should be closed as we look for a solution.”

Mr Samuel Munona, a resident of Jinja, agreed and said:“It needs renovation because the structures are very old. It has no electricity. The drainage system is also blocked.’’

Another resident, Mr Abasa Kadoli, also said the abattoir is in dire need for renovation.

“It should be closed before it collapses on people working in it. In the meantime, the council can set up temporary structures,” Mr Kadoli said.







