Traders hit back at minister who told them to 'grow pineapples'

A section of striking traders yesterday lashed out at the Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs State Minister Kabuye Kyofatogobye over remarks directing them to go back to villages and grow pineapples and coffee, instead of disturbing the government with strikes.

The traders, who described the Minister’s remarks as dismissive and arrogant, in retaliation called him a beggar who, like some of his colleagues, kneel before the President asking for perks and bailouts.

They reminded the minister that their entity is one of the biggest taxi payers from where he draws his salaries.

“We are not beggars like most of these ministers whose survival is tied to kneeling to the President every time. The minister should know that. We are trying to fight for what belongs to us. We survived Covid for two straight years. How about weeks?” Mr Ushiin Ssaka, a trader at Kiseka Market, said.

“Kampala ministers have become brokers now, and we advised them to leave the issue of traders to the ministry concerned. We are tired of brokers in this government,” he added.

The chairperson of the Kampala Capital City Traders Association, Mr Thaddeus Musoke Nagenda, said the minister should adopt a more respectful tone when addressing the traders.

“The minister’s suggestion asking us to go to the village and farm was delivered very arrogantly. We ask government officials to avoid remarks that provoke us. We can resolve this issue through dialogue and engagement,”

Ms Sumaya Namuddu, a trader in Kikuubo, expressed her frustration, stating that not everyone can be an agriculturalist.

“What is he doing in the city? We cannot all be farmers; that’s why we have employees and bosses. The government should do its job while we pursue what makes us happy,” she said.

Minister’s remarks

Mr Kyofatogabye during the Wednesday telephone interview with the Daily Monitor said that traders should stop messing his Kampala with strikes, asking them to go into villages and engage in farming.

“I call upon traders to go and work for those who want to work, but those who don’t want to work should go to the village and stop disturbing me in my Kampala. Go to Kyannamukaka in Masaka District and plant pineapples or go to Bulemezi and plant coffee. Don’t disturb me here in Kampala; we shall not hesitate to pick you up,” he said

The traders said they expect a minister like Kyofatogobye to conduct himself in a more honourable way.

What traders in suburbs say about strike

Rukia Nakazibwe, vendor

I need money today, without work, I cannot eat; why should I get involved in the strike? I support the cause but how will it help me?

Claudious Katamba, hardware shop owner

Businesses operating outside Kampala are not part of KACITA; we don’t know why they are striking because we are not represented much as we get our goods from them.

Michaeal Kayondo, mechanic

Personally, I am also suffering from the poor road infrastructure and yet we are paying taxes; I cannot afford a kilogramme of sugar to give my family dry tea.

Denis Wasswa, stockist, Kawaala

We didn’t know about the strike; we would have been part of it because of the challenges with EFRIS but when my neighbours have opened shops, why should I remain closed?

Patrick Maniragwa, wines and spirits, Makindye

Nobody warned us about the strike; they just woke up one morning without telling us the issues they are contesting, what if these are personal issues they are dragging us into?

Noel Wamala Hardware Shop Ndeeba

I didn’t know about the strike but we have to open so as to make money for food to eat; even our landlords didn’t close the arcades, so we had to work.

