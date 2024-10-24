Traders in tears after Kigogwa fuel tanker explosion

Several businesspeople in Kigogwa Town are counting losses after a fuel tanker exploded at a trading centre on Tuesday.

The northbound tanker overturned before bursting into flames that engulfed the area, destroying several shops that included hardware, stationery, salons, and eateries, worth millions of shillings.

Kigogwa, a modest trading centre, lies some 25.5 kilometres or an hour's drive away on the Kampala-Gulu Highway.

The police yesterday said the death toll from the inferno had risen to 15, with 24 others fighting for their lives in hospitals and clinics.

Mr Fahad Muyonjo, who has been operating Safe Zone General Hardware, said he lost supplies worth more than Shs55m.

Mr Muyonjo also revealed that one of his employees sustained serious injuries and is admitted at Kiruddu National Referral Hospital in Kampala.

“I have been employing five people, but one of them, Patrick Okello, on sensing the danger, locked himself in the hardware shop, where the fire engulfed him. The rest fled and up to now I don't know their whereabouts,” he said.

He said Okello suffered extensive burns from his neck to the toes.

Another business owner, Ms Juliet Nakasinde, said her bookshop was burnt to ashes.

“I lost properties worth Shs3m. As I speak, I am helpless. The incident happened when I had taken my sick child to the health centre. Upon receiving the information that fire had gutted my shop, I rushed back but I was unable to save any item,” she said.

Ms Nakasinde’s shop was located on one of the buildings most affected by the bowls of fire.

Ms Esther Namunyiga, who has been operating a food kiosk, said she lost everything as the fire even extended to her rented single room a few metres away from where the explosion started.

The fires destroyed all her household items and appliances she uses in the food kiosk.

“I only have the clothes on my back because I lost everything from the business to where I stay,” she said.

Kigoogwa remained a ghost town yesterday as most of the shops were closed and the residents stood in groups discussing the previous day’s catastrophe.

This publication counted at least 25 shops closed on either side of the road, with some owners saying they will only consider reopening when the situation normalises. Only a supermarket, restaurant, and petrol station were seen open.

Ms Harriet Nakacwa, a trader, said: “Right now, we can't open in this situation. We are making losses but have nothing to do.”

Mr Moses Semu, who operates a chapatti kiosk, said he had only made Shs20,000 by 12pm yesterday, unlike before when he would make about Shs50,000 by noon.