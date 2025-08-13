Traders struggle as downpour turns Lira-Kitgum road to mud corridor

Heavy rains have left the 122-kilometre Lira-Kitgum Road in northern Uganda largely impassable, disrupting transport and trade along one of the region’s busiest corridors.

The central government road, which connects Lira City to Kitgum Municipal Council, has been riddled with potholes and flood-affected sections, forcing drivers to increase journey times and fuel costs.

A Fuso truck that once completed the route in three hours and 40 minutes now takes nearly five hours.

“This road is a nightmare. We used to pay Shs5,000 per bag of produce, now it costs Shs10,000. The delays are affecting both traders and consumers,” said Mathew Odong, a produce dealer in Kitgum.

The road, which stretches from Rwenkunyu in Apac District to Puranga Town Council, is currently undergoing government-led upgrades.

However, some sections, particularly from Aswa Bridge to Acholibur, remain untouched.

Esther Akidi, a vendor of perishable goods such as tomatoes and cabbages, described business as “risky” due to delays caused by the road conditions.

“Traders sometimes spend two days trying to reach the market,” she told Monitor on Tuesday.

Drivers and transport operators have voiced frustration over the slow pace of repairs.

Denis Labalpiny, manager of Makome Bus, said: “People are suffering because of poor roads while leaders enjoy their comfort zones.”

Local authorities revealed to Monitor that work will soon commence on the worst stretches. Assistant Resident District Commissioner for Aruu County, Robert Komakech Obina, said the Ministry of Works and Transport will repair damaged sections, while Aruu County MP Christopher Komakech confirmed that the Puranga-Acholibur segment has been handed over to a contractor for upgrade.

The road rehabilitation project, flagged off by President Museveni in October 2020, covers 191 kilometres from Rwenkunye through Apac, Lira, and Puranga Town Council.

The Apac-Rwenkunye segment is handled by Sadeem Al Kuwait General Trading and Contracting Company at a contract price of Shs317 billion, while the Lira-Puranga section is managed by Turkey’s Gulsan Construction Company.

Authorities have suggested an alternative route for travelers from Kampala to Kitgum via Kamdini, Bobi, and Gulu City, though this adds 92 kilometres and higher fuel costs.

As residents wait for repairs, traders and commuters continue to bear the brunt of disrupted supply chains and increased transport expenses.