Traditional doctor, brother killed in Butaleja

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

A man suspected to be a traditional doctor and his brother were killed and dumped in the water by unknown assailants in Butaleja District on Friday.

The acting Police Spokesperson for Bukedi South Region, Mr Moses Mugwe, confirmed the incident, saying the two men were found murdered by cutting in Bunghaji village, Butaleja Town council.

He identified the deceased as Yusuf Wessa, a traditional Doctor, 50, and Yasin Malingha Wessa 45, both residents of Namuseru village, Nampologoma parish, Mazimasa Sub -County in Butaleja District.

“This matter was reported by motorists along Lelesi-Budaka road that two dead bodies with deep cuts on their heads laying at Bunghagi Bridge in Butaleja Town Council. We rushed to the scene and found two dead bodies. We took them to Mbale City Mortuary for postmortem as investigations go on,” Mr Mugwe said.

He said a team of detectives headed by the area District Police Commander and the officer-in-charge investigations visited the scene to handle investigations forthwith.

According to Mr Mugwe, the motive of the murder is not established, as inquiries continue.

However, a resident who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal from the community said the duo were killed on allegations of practicing in witchcraft.

According to Police, adducing evidence on witchcraft has always been difficult in court cases, and that people should avoid acting on rumours. Police said no arrest has been made yet.

The case of murder by cutting vide BTJ CRB: 099/2021 is being investigated at Butaleja Central Police Station.