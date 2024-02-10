Traditional healer held over patient’s death

A traditional healer in Amoni Village, Angololo Parish, Morokatipe Sub-County in Tororo District has been arrested after a patient died mysteriously at his home.

Micheal Otimu, 35, a peasant and a resident of Abwangati Cell, Osukuru Town council in Tororo District was discovered dead at the suspect’s home on February 9,2024 at around 2:30pm by locals.

The Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said they have started investigating the matter.

“It's alleged that on February 9,2024 at around 12pm the deceased was picked from an unknown place by two young men names withheld and took him to the home of a herbalist for treatment after complaining of stomachache and throat problem,”Mr Mugwe said.

He said shortly after, the patient was pronounced dead at around 2:30pm from the compound of Ms Teopista Atyang (traditional healer).

According to Mr Mugwe a suspect (herbalist) was arrested to help in investigations.

Police said the Scene of crime was visited and documented by Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) and a Team of Homicide Officers.

The Body of the Deceased was taken to Tororo Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem.

In 2019, parliament approved the Traditional and Complementary Medical Medicine Act that spells out regulations and guidelines pertaining to herbal medicine in Uganda.

According to the health ministry, over 60 percent of Ugandans rely on these healers to handle ailments such as malaria, skin disease and respiratory diseases such as cough and flu, and some chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer and even stomach ulcers.

Despite their popularity, the use of herbal medicines often creates debate on their ability to work.

In April 2021, the National Drug Authority, NDA started the process of registering all herbalists in the county.

The NDA says the main aim of registering herbalists and their products is to ensure that their products are safe for human consumption and are not adulterated.

The registration is part of the authority’s mandate to regulate herbal medicines use in the country.