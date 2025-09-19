Traditional healer recounts ‘case-tying ritual’ in Kagezi trial

The trial over the 2015 assassination of former Senior Principal State Attorney Joan Kagezi took a dramatic turn at the International Crimes Division (ICD) when a traditional healer, testifying with a smile, described how three strangers once visited his shrine to “tie their case,” while a pathologist later clinically detailed the gunshot wounds that ended the assistant DPP’s life.

The session was presided over by justices Andrew Bashaija, Duncan Gaswaga, Joyce Kavuma, and Richard Wejuli. The prosecution team included Assistant DPPs Lino Anguzu and Thomas Jatiko, alongside Senior State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka. The 13th prosecution witness, 62-year-old former teacher turned traditional healer Francis Kaweesa Olowo, appeared confident and even jovial as he recounted events from a decade ago. Olowo, currently held at Kigo Main Prison on an unrelated defilement charge, narrated how in 2015, he was visited at his Kayunga District shrine by a man he knew, Daniel Kisekka, and two others carrying a saucepan wrapped in black polythene.

“I do a lot of work like treating sick people using traditional medicine, those seeking marriage, those who want to tie the case they committed, those who want to be cleansed of misfortunes and blessings,” Olowo told the court. Olowo said the visitors paid him Shs200,000 before he conducted rituals involving herbs, firewood, and the saucepan. “We covered the saucepan with bricks, then returned to the shrine. They spent two hours at my place,” he said. Years later, he identified the trio during a police-led identification parade.

Inconsistencies

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Nampola challenged Olowo on inconsistencies, noting that he could not recall the suspects’ names despite claiming he had written them in a book later destroyed by rats and termites. “You forgot the names you wrote, and you want the court to believe you identified them. Are you telling lies?” Nampola pressed.

“I am not telling lies,” Olowo insisted. “I tied their case, but it did not work because they did not tell me the details.” The mood in court shifted as 67-year-old pathologist, Dr William Male Mutumba, presented the post-mortem findings on Kagezi killing. “This is a report I authored in respect of Joan Namazzi Kagezi. The body was brought on March 30, 2015, and identified by her brother-in-law. She had gunshot wounds that caused her death,” he testified.

Dr Mutumba described bullets that entered her arm, shattered ribs, punctured lungs, and struck her neck, breaking cervical bones and damaging nerves.

The court admitted his report, which included bullets, fragments, broken glass, blood swabs, and photographs from the crime scene. As the two contrasting witnesses stepped down—one smiling and recounting mystical rituals, the other soberly presenting blood-soaked evidence—the trial continued, weaving mysticism and science into the pursuit of justice for slain prosecutor Joan Kagezi.

Meanwhile, Daniel Kisekka is serving a 35-year jail term after admitting to Kagezi’s murder.