Traffic diverted as Busega-Kyengera road caves in

Traffic at the Busega-Kyengera section along the Kampala-Masaka Highway was on Wednesday morning diverted following a collapse of the roadway.

In a statement released by the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) on Wednesday, erosion has been identified as the main cause leading to significant damage of approximately 1.5 meters of the road pavement near the embankment.

The trigger for this unforeseen disaster lies in the escalating water levels within the Lubigi swamp area.

UNRA swiftly responded to the emergency, implementing measures to secure the site and collaborating with the Uganda Police Force to cordon off the affected area.

“UNRA's dedicated team is in full mobilization mode, working tirelessly to expedite the restoration of this critical section of the roadway. A plea is extended to all road users to exercise utmost caution, strictly adhere to the imposed traffic guidelines, and bear with the inconveniences caused by the unavoidable diversions,” the statement reads in part.

Half of Kampala-Masaka road has been closed after it caved in at Busega roundabout section on December 6, 2023.#MonitorUpdates

The Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety, said the UNRA engineers, in collaboration with the traffic police, are on-site assessing the extent of the damage.