Traffic diverted as floods cut off Olwiyo—Pakwach road
What you need to know:
Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) on Thursday said traffic along Olwiyo—Pakwach road had been diverted due to flooding that has paralysed movement and affected connectivity to Pakwach, Arua and other parts of the West Nile.
“Our technical team is currently mobilising materials and equipment on site to commence interim interventions to restore connectivity at this section,” reads a statement issued by Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra media relations manager.
Road users intending to connect to the West Nile area from Kampala and Lira are advised to use Gulu-Adjumani road and connect to Laropi ferry to Moyo while those from Arua or Pakwach are advised to use the newly built Paraa—Masindi road to connect to their different destinations.
Travelers intending to use the flooded road were since Wednesday seen stranded after Tangi River burst its banks.
This is the fourth time this year that the river has burst its banks.
In September this year, UNRA executive director, Ms Allen Kagina and State minister for works and transport, Mr Musa Ecweru visited the ever flooding area before they said their assessment showed that the floods were partly due to own going construction works along the Oil Road.
The minister however tasked the contractors to complete the work before October this year.
“This is a key road in this region and whenever it floods, huge losses are incurred by individuals and government. What causes this problem is the interference with the tribunals and the water tributaries that used to flow freely along Pakwach-Paraa-Murchison falls road. These tributaries have been interfered with during the road construction which raised the Para-Murchison falls section touching the bridge much higher,” said Pakwach District LCV chairperson, Robert Steen Omito.