Traffic diverted as floods cut off Olwiyo—Pakwach road

Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) on Thursday said traffic along Olwiyo—Pakwach road had been diverted due to flooding that has paralysed movement and affected connectivity to Pakwach, Arua and other parts of the West Nile.

“Our technical team is currently mobilising materials and equipment on site to commence interim interventions to restore connectivity at this section,” reads a statement issued by Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra media relations manager.

Road users intending to connect to the West Nile area from Kampala and Lira are advised to use Gulu-Adjumani road and connect to Laropi ferry to Moyo while those from Arua or Pakwach are advised to use the newly built Paraa—Masindi road to connect to their different destinations.

Travelers intending to use the flooded road were since Wednesday seen stranded after Tangi River burst its banks.

This is the fourth time this year that the river has burst its banks.

In September this year, UNRA executive director, Ms Allen Kagina and State minister for works and transport, Mr Musa Ecweru visited the ever flooding area before they said their assessment showed that the floods were partly due to own going construction works along the Oil Road.

The minister however tasked the contractors to complete the work before October this year.