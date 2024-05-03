Traffic diverted as govt closes cracked Karuma bridge

Lorries, trailers and buses travelling along Kampala-Gulu highway have been diverted after government announced closure of Karuma Bridge that links northern Uganda, South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Only passenger vehicles carrying up to 28 occupants will be allowed to use the bridge starting May 6, 2024, according to Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).





The decision to close the 61-year-old bridge located about 270km north of Kampala was after an assessment that led to discovery of vast cracks.

“’UNRA wishes to inform road users that following the ongoing condition assessment of the Karuma Bridge, it has been established that some elements of the bridge structure (the concrete deck) have deteriorated particularly on the Kampala approach lane. The continued exposure of the bridge to the ever-increasing heavy traffic is likely to accelerate its deterioration and serviceability, if not addressed in time. This will require urgent intervention; as such, UNRA has commenced the process of identifying a competent contractor who will undertake the restoration of the bridge structure as quickly as possible,” reads a Friday evening UNRA statement.

Motorists from Kampala heading to Gulu/West Nile are advised to use Luwero — Kafu – Masindi - Paraa (Murchison Falls National Park) to connect to Pakwach or Gulu via Olwiyo and vice versa from motorists from Gulu/West Nile as UNRA plans to rehabilitate the bridge for at least three months.

Motorists to Lira can also use Iganga - Nakalama – Tirinyi – Pallisa – Kumi – Soroti – Lira and vice versa.



The bridge had over the years become a death trap with motorists losing control and plunging into River Nile.

A frequent traveler from West Nile, Mr Saudi Asiku, told this publication that: "I hope the transporters will not increase the fares because the alternative routes are longer. And government needs to construct a new bridge for safety."

Last year, passengers traveling from West Nile were incensed by the charges along the Murchison Falls Park route after floods cut off Pakwach at the bridge.