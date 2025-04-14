Traffic officer charged with attempted rape of Kyambogo student

A 39-year-old traffic police officer attached to the Central Police Station (CPS) in Kampala has been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison for allegedly attempting to rape a Kyambogo University student.

Sergeant Richard Kasule, a resident of Kireka in Kira Municipality, appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was formally charged with attempted rape. The charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi.

The court heard that investigations into the matter are still ongoing. Because he did not present any sureties, Magistrate Kayizzi remanded him to Luzira Prison until April 29.

According to state prosecutor Mr. Ivan Kyazze, the incident occurred on March 30, 2025, at the Golf Course area in Kampala, where Sgt. Kasule allegedly attempted to have unlawful carnal knowledge of the student, whose name has been withheld, without her consent.

Court documents allege that the victim was driving in the Golf Course area when she made a U-turn, prompting Kasule to stop her vehicle. After she parked, he entered her car and explained her traffic offense, then confiscated her driving permit and instructed her to follow him to another location—where he again entered her vehicle.

“While in there he molested her. She reported the matter to her sister and father who in turn escorted her to report the matter the next day at the police as indecent assault,” the court documents state.

The documents further allege that Kasule initially demanded Shs100,000 as a bribe but the victim only had Shs20,000, which she sent to his phone. When she asked for her driving permit back, Kasule allegedly re-entered the vehicle, returned Shs10,000, and made inappropriate advances.

“He returned back cash money of ten thousand to the victim saying that girls like her needed a police officer like him so that he can be helping her out whenever she's arrested,” the documents read.

Kasule allegedly handed back her permit while pushing his hands into her dress, touching her thighs and private parts. When she resisted and claimed she was menstruating, he allegedly grabbed her hands and forced them onto his private parts.

The court documents also state that he kissed her twice, touched her breasts, and remained inside her car despite her attempts to drive away.

“That the victim tried to start up her car with Kasule inside since he had refused to move out but he slapped her hand from the steering with a lot of force ordering her to dial her on his phone while using her. However it did not go through thus Kasule became rude that she had given him a wrong number,” the documents further read.

When he later called the victim and the call went through, she allegedly tricked him by saying she would return the call. She then left and later narrated the incident to her sister.

Kasule was arrested and charged following a report filed by the victim and her family.