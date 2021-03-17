Traffic officer knocked dead in Mpigi

By Sadat Mbogo More by this Author

A 31-year-old traffic officer attached to Kamengo Police Station in Mpigi District has died in a road accident at Kampiringisa Police Check Point.

Police Constable Alex Khakosi died on the spot on Wednesday at around 6am while his colleague, PC Elias Hasahya, attached to FFU survived with serious injuries and he was rushed to Mpigi Health Center IV for medical attention.

Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga regional police spokeswoman told this reporter that the driver of the speeding car, one Charles Tuhimbise, 60, lost control and knocked the two officers on duty before overturning at the check point.

"We have arrested the driver who was over-speeding. He's currently detained at Kamengo Police Station as investigations continue," Ms Tumushabe said.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Mulago Hospital mortuary and the vehicle towed to Kamengo Police as investigations continue.

Recent accidents

Cases of traffic officers being knocked while on duty are common.

In May last year, Police Constable Innocent Ayesigye succumbed to accident injuries after he was knocked by a judge’s car in Seeta, Mukono District.

In June 2018 PC Edward Isiko, 45, was knocked by a retired Foreign Affairs official while on duty in Kibuku District just two months after Cpl Wilfred Tweituk, a traffic officer attached to old Kampala police station had been knocked dead by a bus owned by Devine Bus Company while on duty along Kabakanjagala-Nabunya junction along Rubaga road in Kampala.