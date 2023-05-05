Traffic paralysed as floods cut off Buloba-Nsangi road

Devastating floods have cut off a four-kilometre road that links Buloba to Nsangi Town Council in Wakiso District on the Kampala-Masaka highway, paralyzing traffic in the area.

The road was cut off after heavy rains experienced in the past five days caused the banks of River Mayanja on Lake Victoria to burst, washing away all the culverts, making it easy for the water to cut off the road.

According to Mr Samuel Daniel Mwesigwa, Wakiso District engineer, the road was closed on Wednesday for the safety of people's lives.

"No motor vehicles and Boda Bodas are allowed to use that route. It is very risky for them. We decided to block it from usage by people as we secure funds from the Ministry of Works and Transport," he said.

Other roads which were cut off due to heavy rains include; Nakiduduma along Buloba-Kakiri road, Bukasa-Nakabugo swamp along Ssentema road.

"We mentioned them in the letter that was written by the Wakiso District Chairperson. If we get enough support, we shall work on them as well," Mr Mwesigwa added.

Mr Patrick Kaleeba, a Boda Boda rider at the Nsangi stage said the transport fares for people using the Nsangi-Buloba road have been hiked from Shs2000 to Shs15, 000 per person.

"We also incur costs to assist us to cross where the river burst. They charge us Shs3000 yet fuel prices are also still high," he said.

Able-bodied youths who assist people to cross said they charge from Shs2,000 basing on the weight of the person.

"We are now employed because we wake up very early in the morning and go back home in the evening. Very many people are still using this road because it is the only shortcut that connects to Kampala-Masaka road," one of the boys said.