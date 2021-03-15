Traffic paralysed as train derails at Mukwano roundabout

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

A cargo train has derailed at Mukwano roundabout in Kampala cutting off traffic on either sides of the road. The train carrying 10 cargo wagons lost control a few metres before crossing the road.

The vendors nearby scampered for their lives as the driver struggled on the rails, eventually skidding off near the Mukwano industries fence.

Ms Justine Aber, a food vendor along the railway line said as usual, when the train was approaching, it hooted to alert other road users and the nearby vendors to give way. However, she said when the train was closer, she saw it swerving and she knew there was trouble.

“I picked my containers and started running away and a few metres from me, I saw the train skidding off and I ran faster,” Aber said.

“I think we were lucky because this time it wasn’t speeding, otherwise it would have killed many people who normally wait for it to cross at close range,” she added.

Another food vendor along the railway line only identified as Lekuru said she had just served her customers when the train hooted near Monitor Publications office in Namuwongo.

“I told my customers to move away because the train was coming. As soon the train reached where they had sat, it lost control and swerved off. It was only God who saved them, otherwise they would have died because the train would fall on them,” she said.

A traffic police officer at the scene who spoke on condition of anonymity said the train lost control as it was approaching the crossing at Mukwano roundabout. The officer said they are investigating to establish the cause of the accident.

“I was standing right here (pointing to the ground) when the train approached and I saw it swerving off the rails. I think something must have happened with the system and eventually it went off the slippers and ended up here. The driver can explain better maybe you ask him,” the officer said.

Mr Stephen Wakasenja, the Chief concessions officer at Uganda Railways Corporation could not explain what could have caused the derail, but said they are investigating the matter and a report will be presented.

“Right now I don’t know what caused the train to derail, but we are going to investigate and a report will be presented.

