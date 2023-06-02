Traffic paralyzed as culverts on Masaka diversion route cave in

Traffic on the Kampala-Masaka diversion route has been paralysed after culverts at Kitante Swamp between Masaka City and Villa-Maria caved in.

The culverts reportedly got damaged Friday morning after a Fuso Truck loaded with matooke from Mbarara overturned and fell into the swamp.

Currently, there’s a traffic gridlock stretching over 8 kilometres between Kayunga Township in Masaka City and Villa-Maria Hill in Kalungu District.

In an attempt to maintain traffic flow, residents have embarked on filling the spot with hardcore stones as they wait for Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) engineers to fix it.

Although light vehicles were effective Thursday allowed to resume using a repaired section of River Katonga Bridge, cargo trucks and buses continue using the diversion route through the districts of Mpigi, Butambala, Gomba, Sembabule and Bukomansimbi.

Mr Ahmed Katongole, a truck driver said that they are stuck as they fear crossing the damaged section which could result in either crashes or serious damage to the vehicles.

“We have been manoeuvring the minor damages on this section, but this one is serious, as you can see, this long queue of vehicles now we’re waiting on Unra and traffic police to tell us what next,” he said.

Mr Twaha Kasirye, the acting southern regional police spokesperson advised motorists to use the Kyabakuza-Mateete-Sembabule route as Unra engineers repair the road.

“It is now risky to use this road and it is better for motorists to try the Kyabakuza-Mateete-Sembabule route,” he said

Mr Allan Ssempeebwa, the Unra spokesperson said they have instructed engineers at Unra Masaka station to swiftly fix the damaged section on the road.

“We had already dispatched materials for rehabilitation and works are ongoing to restore traffic flow,” he said.