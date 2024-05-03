Traffic paralyzed as landslides hit section of Kabale-Mbarara Highway

Landslides and stone debris Thursday evening covered a section of the Kabale-Mbarara Highway around the Kabaraga Hills at Karubanda Village in Kyanamira Sub-county of Kabale District, paralyzing traffic flow for hours.

Andrew Ahumuza, a resident of Karubanda Village said that the incident occurred at around 6pm, following downpour that lasted about seven hours.

The affected road section is about 5km from Kabale Town.

“It rained for so long and this caused the soils to be so weak leading to the incident. I also suspect that the soils and rocks on this section were weakened by runoff water from the roofs of Kirengyere garbage collecting and recycling plant owned by Kabale municipal council in the neighboring Kyanamira Sub-county,” Ahumuza observed.

Erick Nabimaninya, a driver of Kenyan registered truck, asked the Ugandan government officials in the line ministry to treat the incident as an emergency, since the affected section is in the sharp corners of Kabaraga Hills.

“The damaged section should be worked on as soon as possible to avoid accidents,” Nabimaninya added.

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) station engineer for the Kabale area Alison Abenabo called for patience among road users.

“I have already dispatched a team of engineers to assess the situation and remove the debris for purposes of maintaining normal traffic flow,” Abenabotold Monitor.

The officer in charge of Traffic at Kabale Central Police Station Joseph Mucunguzi, who was manning traffic flow at the affected spot, urged motorists and other road users to respect road signs to avoid causing accidents.

“Kindly drive slowly and if you see any road sign showing danger ahead, please respect it, drive cautiously because if you disrespect road signs, you may cause an accident,” Mucunguzi warned.