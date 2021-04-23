Traffic police adds white sleeves to uniform

Last month, the police changed the uniform of the traffic police officers from white to khaki and also introduced white gaiters and belts. Female police officers were also given unique hats

The police have introduced white sleeves on the uniform of junior traffic police officers after members of the public complained about the visibility of the recently redesigned outfit.

The traffic officer’s new uniform was plain khaki.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the white sleeves worn by the traffic officers can now be seen by motorists from a distance.

“All our traffic police officers on the road will wear white sleeves from Friday. We expect motorists to respect them,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

Last month, the police changed the uniform of the traffic police officers from white to khaki and also introduced white gaiters and belts. Female police officers were also given unique hats.

The white sleeves were last worn by traffic police officers in 2012.

The white sleeves will be worn by subordinate officers – those below the rank of Assistant Inspector of Police.

The chairman of the police uniform committee, Mr Asan Kasingye, recently said public criticism of the new uniform design prompted the Police Policy Advisory Committee to reintroduce white sleeves to enable the officers to be visible to motorists while guiding traffic on the road.

Traffic police officers have been victims of accidents even before their white uniform was changed.

Last month, traffic police constable Alex Khakosi died on the spot after being knocked by a speeding motorist on Masaka Road in Mpigi District. Another officer Joseph Watuwa was knocked dead while on duty at Wairaka on the Jinja-Iganga highway.

In May last year, Police Constable Innocent Ayesigye succumbed to injuries after he was knocked by a judge’s car in Seeta, Mukono District.

In June 2018 PC Edward Isiko, 45, was knocked by a retired Foreign Affairs official while on duty in Kibuku District just two months after Cpl Wilfred Tweituk, a traffic officer at Old Kampala Police Station, had been knocked dead by a bus owned by Devine Bus Company while on duty on Kabakanjagala-Nabunya junction along Rubaga road in Kampala.