Trailer driver on the run after knocking police officer dead

Sgt Bernard Okwakolo, a resident of Mbale police barracks was knocked by a trailer as he rode a motorcycle along Mbale-Kumi road at Nabuyonga junction in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The trailer driver who is yet to be identified is said to be on the run following the 1am crash.



Mr Moses Gidudu, a boda boda rider who reportedly witnessed the crash told police that Okwakolo was riding a motorcycle Registration number UED 274A Bajaj Boxer when he was knocked.



“The speeding trailer that knocked the officer was coming from Mbale side,” he said.



The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said when police at Mbale received information about the crash, a team of police detectives was dispatched to the scene where they identified the officer and recovered the wreckage of the motorcycle.



“It is alleged that an unidentified trailer was joining the main Mbale- Kumi road and the rider of motorcycle travelling to Kumi direction was knocked dead by the said trailer,”Mr Taitika said on Sunday.

He said the scene was visited and documented by traffic officers.

The body was taken to Mbale city mortuary for a postmortem.





Mr Taitika described the deceased as a dedicated, humble, hardworking officer.