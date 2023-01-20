Train accident victim on her decade-long ordeal

It has been a decade since stray wagons not tethered to a locomotive escaped from a railway line and rammed into a van that had three occupants at Kibuli Railway Level crossing in Kampala.

A police report shows that the wagons “weren’t loaded” and “the saunter man at theme of the accident had no communication gadget with him.” It recommended that “saunters be deployed day and night to check the wagons one by one for the attachments to the locomotives.”

For Dr Eve Namisango, an occupants of the van, there is little or no solace from the report. The van was one of three cars involved in the accident. While there were no fatalities, the victims sustained serious injuries.

The accident left Dr Namisango, a 48-year-old palliative care specialist, profoundly scarred.

“We were all rescued from the car,” she says of the other two occupants in the van, including Mr Suleiman Kawesi Wasajja, who was behind the wheel, and Ms Elizabeth Snyder, an American national.

“We received emergency treatment at the IMC facility at Kitgum House and were discharged thereafter.”

Pain and trauma started to set in for Dr Namisango a day after her discharge. She started to realise the scale of damage her back and shoulders suffered.

“This marked my journey to the world of enduring chronic bone and joint pain and the endless need for costly medical care,” she tells Monitor.

Dr Namisango has witnessed first-hand how slow the wheels of justice turn. In December 2013, she approached officers at the Uganda Railway Corporation (then Rift Valley Railways or RVR). Dr Namisango wanted to know how her medical needs could be met.

“Recurring orthopaedic treatment is quite expensive and surely, I could not manage footing the bills by myself,” she says.

The RVR officials asked her to comply with procedural requirements that involved making an official payment in the bank to cover the police report expenses before proceeding to a police surgeon for examination.

“I could not do this immediately because I was also struggling to meet my medical bills. I was only able to raise the official fees on January 23, 2014,” Dr Namisango reveals.

Upon making the payment, a police surgeon in Kabalagala, Kampala, examined Dr Namisango. The medical report that was authored was delivered to officials at the railway headquarters. The counsel from the RVR officials was that Dr Namisango makes an insurance claim. This was hardly helpful since she hadn’t taken out an insurance plan with any company. The courts of law were Dr Namisango’s only option, but—as she would soon learn—judicial processes don’t come on the cheap in the country.

“Because of my medical care needs, I have never accumulated enough money to seek justice,” she says, adding, “Ten years down the road, my medical issues have become more complex.”

Dr Namisango says all aspects of her life were affected by an accident the police discovered was caused by the negligence of RVR’s saunters. Because of this negligence, Dr Namisango’s ability to move, work, sleep and socialise has been negatively impacted.

“I had to go on painkillers for a long time because of this, with some breaks when the intensity of the pain reduces. The strong painkillers like olfen are costly,” she says, adding, “This took a huge financial toll on me alongside the high medical consultancy fees and investigations required, especially the X-rays.”

Due to the long-term use of pain relief medications, she recently discovered that her liver has been damaged.

Before the accident, Dr Namisango was a bubbly person who would easily shake off the effects of punishing bus trips to Kitgum and Arua districts, among others. Her line of business mandates her to take those trips. She cannot do so post-accident because of the back pain. She now instead has to incur the extra costs of hiring a private vehicle where she can adjust the car seat to suit her condition.

At her workstation, she uses a special chair that grips her back, giving her extra support to cope with her chronic pain.

In search for resources to cater to her medical care needs, Dr Namisango had to liquidate most of her assets such as land. “I have used Shs50.98m on medical care,” she says, adding, “I gave up on supportive care services like stone massages and physiotherapy because of costs.”

Dr Namisango has also struggled to fend for her two sons and two daughters. She is, however, thankful that she has an employer who is supportive of people with disabilities in the workforce. Dr Namisango’s suboptimal labour productivity has, nonetheless—she reckons—negatively impacted on her career growth, denying her promotions and better pay.

Dr Namisango says she lost touch with Mr Wasajja, who was driving the van. Ms Snyder stopped working because of the injuries she sustained.

“Snyder’s brain was damaged. She was told to stay away from any kind of work for three years. She ended up painfully leaving her job,” Dr Namisango says.

Palliative care—Dr Namisango’s area of speciality—deals with optimising quality of life and mitigating suffering among people with serious, complex and often terminal illnesses. Her case falls under the same category. She has managed to take care of herself because she knows what to do from a professional point of view.

Dr Namisango says there is a lack of compassion and justice for the ordinary people. “The human aspect and follow up is neglected and made invisible when authorities are reporting about accidents and other sudden happenings,” she says, adding that in an instance like hers, RVR consortium would have taken responsibility and charge.