Train crash victims had big dreams, lived happily

Norbert Tizikara oozed passion for career, friends, and family. He had a large heart and lived a full life, according to those who were close to him.

Teezy, for that is what he was known as on the social scene, or Nob – as his family fondly called him – was a rising star who dreamt to paint Kampala’s skyline red, friends and family have disclosed.

That dream was, however, cut short by a 20th Century locomotive returning from delivering a consignment outside Kampala in the wee hours of Sunday. He was 31.

Video footage released by the police early this week showed that the black ML Benze that Teezy and two other occupants – Caroline Aturinda and Ann Kabaaya – were travelling in was smashed at the railway crossing in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

The locomotive dragged the vehicle for 70 metres before disposing it of on the side of the railway.

Brilliant, sociable, and a big dreamer, Tizikara teased his peers with the hard shots at the weekend, and challenged them with the big goals on Monday.

Living the dream

“He was extremely sharp witted with gifted artistic hands! He had big dreams of changing the Kampala skyline or “paint the city red” as he always said,” says Georgia Tumwesigye, a cousin.

Born on July 24, 1990 to Dr Celensio Tizikara and Dr Mary Tizikara from Kyebando, Kampala, the last born of four had already established a foundation for his future dreams.

“He founded Redion Architects, was a resident architect at Kayo Properties and Group, and also worked for Dimensions Architects,” Derrick Kayobyo, a friend of 14 years, shares.

He also had a contract with the Police Construction Unit as a lead planner for the Naguru Housing project.

The young Tizikara’s academic journey started at Aga Khan Primary School in Kampala in 1995, then to Uganda Martyrs’ Secondary School Namugongo in Wakiso District for O-Level, before joining King’s College, Budo, for A-Level.

He really wanted it, and Makerere University offered him a Bachelor of Science in Architecture in 2009, graduating four years later.

It is soon after graduation that he dived into the pool of the work world; growing both in career and responsibility so much that he was taking care of children left behind by his elder brother Osbert Tizikara, who died almost a decade ago. “He was very hardworking, extremely passionate about architecture. He had an extremely good work ethic and professionalism. He was outstanding in class,” adds Kayobyo.

“All his plans revolved around changing architecture and changing the city skyline. He dreamt of being the best architect in town.”

His friends agree that Teezy lived a happy life and made every moment of his short life on earth count. He was adventurous; he did extreme adventure activities, he did the daring sky diving in Dubai, United Arab Emirates went water rafting and did the longest zip lining in Dubai a few months ago.

The supporter of Manchester United also occasionally played soccer in the Budo League and was in Cohort team Quadballo.

His last day on earth did not go any different from the rest, except the end. He had run his normal weekend routines before heading out to The Thrones, a middle class hangout in Kampala’s Bugolobi suburb.

He was in the company of his sweetheart Caroline and best friend Ann. Perhaps it meant the world for him.

It is the journey back home in Najjera, some 10km away, at 3am that took his life and those of his two friends.

Teezy also planned to walk Caroline down the aisle late this year, family sources say.

But the brutal hand of death did not let us see that. Maybe that will happen in heaven. And such is life. It can be short!

He leaves behind siblings Ivan Tizikara, an architect, and Davita Tizikara, an engineer.

There will be a requiem Mass at St Augustine Chapel Makerere today at 2pm and he will be laid to rest tomorrow in Bukada, Banda in Wakiso District.

Kabaaya’s is gone, but the sunshine remains

The news cycles announced her death. Then went silent. Then the number of the accident victims kept oscillating between two and four. No one had the actual number for most of Sunday.

Close friends started posting on social media that Ann Kabaaya had died in the grisly Sunday morning accident. Yet the picture making rounds on social media platforms wasn’t of her.

Ann Kabaaya will be buried at her ancestral home in Rakai District. PHOTO/COURTESY

It was until late on Sunday and Monday morning that the news settled on the three victims; Carol Aturinda, Ann Kabaaya, and Norbert Tizikara.

For her friends, it was hard to take. Not that any death is, but Kabaaya’s history is equally painful.

Born on August 19, 1991 in Kagurukiro, Rakai District, Kabaaya lost her parents when she was one-year-old and had to be raised by her sisters Grace Bashabe Kobujugo and Oliver Tumushabe.

The last born of seven, Kabaaya’s other siblings are Jane Kenshubi, Justine Kebirungi, Yoweri Namara, Mpare Amos, and Kamateka Gertrude.

She attended Bright Grammar Primary School in Masaka, before joining Gayaza High School for O-Level and St Joseph’s Girls, Nsambya, for A-Level.

Kabaaya would then study law at the University of Dar-es-salaam in Tanzania. She ventured into mobile money and agent banking and was also business coach (World Ventures) leading a team of about 500 people, according to family sources.

In the eyes of her niece, Dr Angella Kissa, Kabaaya was a lover of people.

“Her company was diverse, it was hard to pin it down to a particular group because she had friends from all aspects of life from the most highly esteemed to the lowest,” Dr Kissa says.

“Every child loved her and she loved them even more. Kabaaya had such a big personality…she was such a family person …she was the life of the party in our family… all it took was for her to arrive and everything would change!

“She was so full of hope …she was an encourager …she saw the best in everyone and wasn’t afraid to express it! she was unmatched,” she says.

When Kabaaya was not moving things around her family, she was pushing even those without a blood relationship; many times passing job opportunities to all her circles.

Friends and colleagues say her energy and warm heart easily radiated to social media where she enjoyed expressing love to her dear ones.

“She would leave happy comments on all our Instagram posts even when she was sitting right next to us … that’s really how extra she was,” corroborates Dr Kissa. “She didn’t have a family yet but she was our favourite auntie. She could have given everything for the one she had…

She was too generous…she would never show up without a gift even for people she barely knew.”

On the fateful night, friends say she was excited to meet up with Teezy, who was one of her best friends and spent most of their time together.

Kabaaya, who lived in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, dreamt of a stellar career and travelled far and wide. That sunshine of a girl is now no more, but to her niece, Kabaaya lived a full life and died happy.

“Ann was very honest. A pacifier, a best friend to many, she loved children immensely, her energy for work and everything else was unmatched. The list is long,” Grace Mutamba, a friend, says.

Aturinda goes with her charm

Until the announcement by the Law Development Centre (LDC) that Carol Aturinda was due to graduate from the institution on July 29, many social media handles said little about her.

The girl from Ibanda District, who was laid to rest at her ancestral home in Ishongororo yesterday, had her future in her hands.

Born on December 23, 1994 to Mr Teleshphorus Betunga and Stella Betunga, Aturinda lived and studied in her hometown until university came calling.

The wreckage of the car at Nakawa at the weekend. Inset is the deceased Caroline Aturinda. PHOTO/COURTESY

She started off her academic journey at Rwenkoba Primary School, then Kagongo SecondarySchool for O-Level, and Ankole Hill School for A-Level.

Aturinda then enrolled for Bachelor of Laws at Kampala International University before joining the LDC for the bar course.

The lawyer from Ihondero Kamwiiri, Kijojongo in Ibanda District, was the fourth born of five children.

To her parents in Kakinga B, Kakinga Ward Ishongororo Town Council, Ibanda, they hoped – like any parent – that Aturinda would live longer to give them the joys of life. That wasn’t to be.

Her sister, Ms Tina Amor, says Aturinda was very principled yet simple, charming and kind.

“She took her studies seriously and never forgot where she came from. She wanted to make her parents proud. May her soul rest in peace,” she shares.