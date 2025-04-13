Train operations on Kampala-Mukono stretch resume on Monday

The Uganda Railways Corporation has announced the resumption of commuter train services between Mukono and Kampala, effective Monday, April 14, 2025.

The services were temporarily suspended on April 6 to allow for critical repairs to the embankment at Namanve, ensuring the safety of both passengers and cargo.

According to John Lennon Ssengendo, Head of Communication at Uganda Railways Corporation, the technical team has successfully completed the necessary works.

"The works on the embankment at Namanve have been concluded, and the railway line between Mukono and Kampala is now safe for train operations," he said.

He added, "Starting on Monday, April 14, the passenger service train will resume following a one-week closure due to a washaway that occurred in Namanve."

Mr Ssengendo confirmed that the section in Namanve has been thoroughly worked on and is now fit for passenger services.

The train schedule will commence with two departures: the first train will leave Mukono for Kampala at 6:30 am, followed by another train from Namanve to Kampala. This development comes after the passenger train service was relaunched in June 2024, which has seen significant patronage.

Since the revival, over 220,000 passengers have used the Kampala-Mukono commuter train, highlighting the demand for reliable rail services.