Train students to serve with purpose – Vicar Gen Kalumba  

Kampala Archdiocese Vicar General Rev. Msgr Gerald Kalumba has urged schools to instill discipline in students while educating them in order to train them to serve their communities with a purpose after their studies.

“Our prayer is that the school where we are today restores younger people to the community for useful purpose, for contribution, our students are here to develop their talents. We pray that as the school continues to develop, not only the structures in the school but also the students that come out of this school to allow our young ones to go back to the community and serve with a purpose” he said.

Msgr Kalumba made the remarks while officiating over the silver Jubilee celebrations of Kisubi Mapeera S.S in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District on Friday.

“It's a bit unfortunate nowadays, I don't know how it has happened but our Ugandan community has become very selfish. Majority of us are very selfish, we don't think of others, we think of myself and myself, whatever happens to the others is none of my business, provided I am okay. That's not a good spirit and that spirit cannot assist Uganda to develop, we shall go backward,” he said.

Msgr Kalumba said the Archdiocese that has been venerating the remains of the Uganda martyrs that were recently brought back home is praying for the Sainthood of French missionary Fr Simeon Lourdel (alias Mapeera) in Uganda and all over the world.

The head teacher Mr Joseph Ddamulira said the school that began on 01st February, 1999, remains focused on ensuring that every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential through encouraging self-discovery to enable them succeed in their chosen path.

“Reflect on this metaphor, Why Thorns and sweetly scented, colorful Rose Petals?, when you think of the thorns, you will realize youre not alone in facing difficulties which are a natural part of the journey towards growth. The vibrant, fragrant petals represent the beauty and strength within you through the struggles that have played a part in shaping who you are today” he said.

The Senior Education Officer at the Ministry of Education and Sports Ms Caroline Cherotin said there is need for continued provision of a holistic education to students which is aligned with the lower secondary curriculum.

“As you may be aware, the government liberalised the provision of education to address the imbalances of access to education at different levels and different areas. I am grateful that Kisubi Mapeera has supported government programmes in ensuring access to quality education and sports to Ugandan children to realise both qualitative and quantitative growth in education subsector as you have exhibited over years” she said.

The Speaker of Buganda Kingdom Mr Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule said provision of holistic education is crucial in schools to instill both academic and technical skills in students which they can apply in the outside world.