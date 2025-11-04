Training cuts emergency unit deaths by over 30%

At least 14,500 health professionals across have received specialised emergency care training through a pioneering virtual initiative, with trainers reporting declining deaths in supported emergency wards.

Launched in 2021 by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Seed Global Health, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) ECHO tele-mentoring programme (EMS ECHO) equips frontline workers with critical skills without pulling them from their workplaces. The sessions utilise real-time virtual mentoring and demonstrations to bridge the gaps in remote areas.

A joint statement sent to this publication yesterday stated that the sessions have had a notable impact, with emergency-related deaths declining by 30 percent in Seed-supported emergency wards.

Dr John Baptist Waniaye, the commissioner of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at the ministry, said the training sessions are proof that Uganda can lead in building solutions that empower health workers and save lives, in the country and globally. “We have been developing a system that manages a patient from the scene, through transportation, to receiving care at a facility,” he said.

Dr Waniaye added: “The human resources, infrastructure, and skills required demand deep collaboration and engagement from multiple partners to strengthen and sustain it.’’ Ms Alice Kabasoga, a nurse from Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, said: “EMS ECHO sessions have helped me interface with experts and super specialists who otherwise would be difficult to access at the individual level.”

“This has improved my approach to certain complex medical conditions,” she added. Dr Pius Mukasa Mulumba, a medical officer for Police Health Services in Soroti, said the sessions have offered a platform for him and his team members to have continuous medical education on common conditions.





“As a team leader, I can effectively mobilise and ensure we all attend, and this has improved patient care,” he added. Dr Jimmy Atyera, the Seed programme associate, said: “The EMS ECHO initiative has demonstrated that frontline healthcare providers can be effectively mentored by senior cadres without being removed from their workstations, avoiding disruptions to service delivery.’’

"This model enables real-time connections between upcountry healthcare providers and specialist healthcare workers, strengthening support for frontline health workers in remote areas," Dr Jimmy Atyera, Seed programme associate




