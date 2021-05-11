Transcript crisis hits Makerere ahead of graduation

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Makerere University does not have material to print academic transcripts, seven days to its 71st graduation ceremony that will see at least 13,000 graduates passed out.

A highly placed source at the university informed this publication that the university management has not procured the paper blanks that are used to print transcripts.

“These materials are imported from abroad but the transcripts are printed from here,” the source said.

“This means that students of the 2020/2021 academic year will not be able to go home with their transcripts next week,” the source added.

According to the source, students who are slated to graduate next week and need their transcripts are being given provisional transcripts.

Management speaks out

Makerere University Academic Registrar Alfred Masikye Namoah yesterday said the materials that were procured from UK’s Smith and Ouzman Company are slated to arrive today at the university and the printing of the academic transcripts will commence immediately.

He, however, said he was not certain if all the transcripts would be ready by Monday next week.

“We have the materials here, we shall see what will be printed but in case there are some delays, we shall print others later,” Mr Masikye said.

The university secretary, Mr Yusuf Kiranda, said: “We print transcripts from here. The only thing we procure from the UK is a transcript paper. We always want to promote the credibility of that transcript.”

Makerere University is set to hold its 71st graduation ceremony virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only students who have scored first class in various programmes will attend the function physically.

The event will last for five days starting May 17 to May 21.