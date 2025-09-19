Transition already underway – Mao

A section of Opposition leaders yesterday condemned Democratic Party (DP) president Gen Norbert Mao’s statement that the transition to replace President Museveni will not come through an election, but is being quietly crafted through backdoor talks. Mr Mao had pre-emptively declared at his weekly party media briefing in Kampala on Tuesday that the consensus bloc working on the transition will include Mr Museveni, the chairman of the NRM party; his own party the DP; Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the leader of recently formed Democratic Front (DF); Mr Jimmy Akena, the leader of Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC); and Mr Nandala Mafabi, the presidential flagbearer of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

Mr Mao, who is also the Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister in the ruling NRM party government, ruled out of the consensus dialogue any participation of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party led by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) led by Dr Kizza Besigye, describing them as poisonous. “…That is why I said the transition will not be based on elections. These things (power transition) are already happening in the rooms that matter, and those rooms are not your TV studios. Those TV studios are just like loudspeakers; the loudspeaker doesn't speak by itself, but it’s the microphone that matters,” Mr Mao said on Tuesday.

But Mr Mao’s matter-of-fact statements have drawn harsh criticisms from some opposition leaders, including Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, the NUP party deputy president for Buganda region. On his part, Mr Mpuuga said: “I had always disabused myself from giving Mao relevance. The only correct thing about Mao is his name, other than that, he is not a man of his word. “We at some point were pushing for reforms together, but when he reached the bargaining table, he instead started eating and forgot the mission. At this point, he may have thought I was his cousin, but I am not. A man who has thrown DP into a quandary, does he expect to contest against his master? What is that? I can’t listen to such confused people. As DF, we have our agenda and it is out there,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Lubega Mukaaku, the DF national chairman, rejected any involvement with the ruling NRM party outside any formal processes. But only two days after Mr Mao’s surprise declaration, President Museveni as overseer of the five-year rotation IPOD chair, convened the summit at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, where he handed over the presidency to DP’s Mao for a five year-tenure. Mr Mao had on Tuesday predictably named the IPOD consensus bloc when he said: “It will have President Museveni. It will have Norbert Mao. You will have Mpuuga seated there. It will have Nandala Mafabi. It will have Jimmy Akena. Probably, we will have Bidandi Ssali’s group and Asuman Basalirwa. You will also have MK [First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba] and his group there.”

All those he cited, except for Gen Muhoozi, were in attendance and reaffirmed their commitment towards political consensus-building and peaceful transfer of power. Mr Mao said there are currently two political blocs in the country, with one that has UPC, NRM, DP, FDC, Basalirwa-led Justice Forum (Jeema), and DF that believe in cooperation, and another that has NUP, PFP, and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), which he described as regime change radicals. About the consensus bloc that seeks cooperation with the NRM on the question of peaceful transition, he said: “That group is going to grab at least 80 percent of the Ugandan vote to take Uganda beyond President Museveni. That’s why you should not worry about running into exile or looking for visas because the future is bright and does not carry fear.”

Mr Mao described the bloc as the “cement to build the bridge to change and democracy,” stressing that it will hold the country together and guarantee a safe political transition. He insisted that this coalition is about safeguarding the nation’s future.“That group is to protect Uganda as it escorts President Museveni, and that is the transition we have been talking about because it’s not a switch. I will not tell you the details, but that’s a bloc for securing the future of Uganda. It’s going to be the broad majority,” Mr Mao said. In Mr Mao’s estimation, the Opposition (NUP, PFP, and ANT) will get 20 percent of the votes. He did not elaborate on how he arrived at the estimates. But he called for disarmament of the three parties, which he described as poisonous and could not be trusted with power.

“Now, the other group that doesn’t believe in cooperation. We call them regime change fundamentalists. We call them the agende [President Museveni should go] group. That group is very poisonous. They have busagwa (venom), and there is a need to remove the poison in their politics. The poison in their politics means they can’t be trusted with power. Power isn’t for everyone,” he warned. “We are hoping that over time, in the next 10 years, the poison will have moved from that bloc so that they become a credible contender to real power, not shadow boxing,” he said.

Mr Mao also said they will not allow processions in the forthcoming campaigns, and those who attempt to hold them will be called to order. It was not clear whether Mr Mao was speaking from a point of electoral guidelines as the line minister that oversees the EC, or whether he was expressing his own views.

“The elections are going to be peaceful. There will be no processions. There will be no eggali (procession). You will announce where your rally is and drive there straight.

If the people are there, they will listen to you, and then you will go home. Then, on Election Day, people will vote. This is going to be the quietest election you have ever seen in the world. It is going to be so quiet. And those who don’t want it to be quiet will be made quiet,” he warned. The transition in Uganda’s politics has become a major topic as the 81-year-old President Museveni, who captured power in 1986, seeks his seventh five-year elective term at the helm of Uganda’s leadership. Mr Museveni’s son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his fans, have openly indicated his intention to replace his father once he leaves the presidency.

The DP has also picked presidential nomination forms from the Electoral Commission (EC) to have Mr Mao, their presidential flagbearer, contest in the forthcoming elections.

Opposition leaders react

Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, the NUP party Deputy President in-charge of the Buganda region, said Mr Mao should be ashamed of his statements. “There was a time when many people thought Mr Mao would do the things that Mr Kyagulanyi is doing now. So many people believed in him [Mao]. At some point, we started noticing that his proximity to Gen Salim Sale [President Museveni’s brother] was worrying, but still people continued to give him the benefit of the doubt,” Mr Kivumbi said.

“So, we should not be surprised that he has joined the eating table and he is now speaking the way he does. For us, the people decide on what we do. We don’t want to discuss with Museveni; we want to do one thing, and that is to remove him from power,” he said.

Mr Lubega Mukaaku, the DF national chairman, denied they are in bed with the ruling party to forge a transition outside the formal processes. “Mr Mao has continued with the same games of smearing somebody and then later saying sorry,” Mr Mukaaku said. Nevertheless, Mr Lubega Mukaaku said his party believes in reforms, building national consensus, dialogue, reconciliation, and political leadership. “Let him [Mao] come out and say he is with us because he supports what we support. We do our things in public, not in hiding,” he said.

They say...

Jimmy Akena (UPC)

The election season is here and as a Congressman, I have always had a vision for Uganda and I will seek to pursue dialogue. That is what should bring us together as a commitment to the dream that Congressmen of this country have always sought.

Nobert Mao (DP)

...We may disagree on different grounds but we must fight for a common good and we can only do that using the IPOD. So for DP, we strongly believe in the IPOD because this is where we find each other to speak to ourselves.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat (FDC)

...Peace and security are our expectations in this dialogue ... So let me use this chance to tell members and the President that I went through hell during the last election and I hope that my predecessors don’t go through the same.

Asuman Basalirwa (Jeema)

...Our biggest concern has always been on three pillars, rule of law, constitutionalism and governance. We have witnessed unwarranted arrests, detention without trial and people who have disappeared. We hope that these can be addressed.

Sadam Gayira (PPP)

In the last 30 years, I have been in elective politics, I have never been arrested. After the 2021 general election, none of my members have been arrested because we preach peace and the only way of achieving it is through dialogue..

Museveni (NRM party)

For the last 65 years, I have been a silent and active participant in these parties, including DP, UPC and others. We have always stood on three principles; patriotism because it is good for an individual, Pan-Africanism and economic transformation.



