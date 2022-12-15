Transport charges still  stable 10 days to Xmas

Transport fares have remained stable since people started travelling upcountry for the festive season.

This is a contrast to last year when the fares shot up at the start of December.

When a Daily Monitor team visited the Old Taxi Park yesterday, it was a beehive of activity with people shopping clothes, food, and household items.

Mr Dennis Okumu, the manager for Kakise Buses, said they have not increase the fares because the customers are few.

“These buses have been here since morning and few passengers have booked. At around this time in the past, we would have many people flooding our offices to book for the next day,” he said.

Mr Justus Nkahikayo, the secretary for defence at the Old Taxi Park, said: “The turnout of passengers for long-distance routes has been poor. However, we expect an increase next week and the fares may hike by at least 5,000.”

On ordinary days, taxis take about four routes in a distance of 20kms, but during the festive season, the routes are fewer due to traffic jams.

Passengers travelling from Kampala City to Gulu City for instance still pay the Shs30,000.

Those travelling to Masaka District are being charged Shs20,000 while those travelling to Hoima District are paying Shs25,000.

These are the same fares the bus companies have been charging for the last one month. The same travel charges apply for those travelling to Masindi and Mutukula.

At Kisenyi Bus Terminal, those travelling to Ntungamo District were paying Shs35,000, Rukungiri District (Shs40,000), Kabale District (Shs45,000), and Kisoro District (Shs50,000).

Those travelling to Kanungu District are being charged Shs45,000), Ishaka (Shs35,000), Kasese (Shs40,000), Fort Portal (Shs35,000), Bundibugyo (Shs38,000), Kisizi (Shs45,000), Ibanda (Shs 35,000), and Bwera (Shs45,000).

At the Old Taxi Park, the fares to Mbale, Jinja, Namutumba, Malaba, Busia districts range between 25,000 and Shs30,000.

An Kisenyi Bus Terminal, the operations manager, Mr Saturday Muhwezi, said they have not increased the fares since their clients are still recovering from the effects of Covid-19.

“We haven’t increase the fares for now. First of all, the turnout has not been good compared to other years before the Covid-19 pandemic,’’ Mr Muhwezi said.

One of the buses that arrived at 6am at the park had only 35 passengers by 11am.

Mr Patrick Muhoozi, the manager of Star Link Buses, attributed the low turnout to poverty.

“Before Covid-19, a bus that carries 67 passengers used to be full in less than 8 hours towards Christmas, but the pandemic has affected everything. The fuel prices were hiked, but when we are ask passengers for money, we also consider their plight,” he said.

Selected charges from Kampala City

Masaka..........................Shs20,000

Mbarara........................Shs30,000

Ntungamo.....................Shs35,000

Rukungiri.......................Shs40,000

Kabale............................Shs45,000

Kisolo.............................Shs50,000

Kanungu........................Shs45,000

Ishaka.............................Shs35,000

Kasese...........................Shs40,000