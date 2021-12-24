Transport costs rise further

People travelling from Kampala to different parts of Uganda to celebrate the festive season will have to dig deep into their pockets.

With a few hours left to celebrate Christmas, bus and taxi operators have nearly doubled transport fares for various reasons.

Passengers travelling from Kampala to Busia will now have to part with Shs50,000 as opposed to Shs30,000 that they used to pay before the festive season.

Most of the taxi and bus operators that the Daily Monitor talked to yesterday said they were compelled to hike the fares due to the skyrocketing fuel prices and other operational costs.

“It is hard to convince the transport operators not to increase the fares when the price for fuel keeps increasing every other day,” Mr Nelson Ssekandi, the manager of Namayiba Bus Park, in Kampala said.

Fuel prices increased about two months ago. A litre of diesel now costs about Shs4,500 while a litre of petrol costs Shs4,800.

Mr Ssekandi said a bus travelling from Kampala to Mbale currently consumes fuel worth Shs1.3 million as opposed to Shs800,000 that they were spending before the fuel price increment.

Some desperate travellers, especially women and children kept trekking from one bus and taxi park to another in search of fair prices.

At the Link Bus Terminal in Kisenyi, a number of travellers braved the scorching sunshine to queue to board relatively cheaper buses.

The transport and Logistics Officer at the Link Bus Terminal, Mr Lambert Kairirizi, said the company made a slight increment at the beginning of December due to high fuel prices.

“We have not increased much because we know that most people are struggling financially. These passengers have been there for us and we have also decided to appreciate their support by not hiking the fares,” Mr Kairirizi said.

Operators also say the impact of Covid-19 on the income of Ugandans has limited the number of people travelling upcountry for the festivities.

Mr Michael Okello, the courier manager for Teso Coach, said most passengers are business people from upcounty who came to shop items to sell during this festive season.

“We have very few travellers who are going to celebrate. Most people have been living in their villages since the second lockdown. Those travelling now are mainly traders and government workers,” Mr Okello said.

People are seen doing last minute shopping in Kampala on December 23, 2021. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

Mr Marvin Afeti, who works in Kampala, said he would celebrate Christmas from the city to save money for school fees early in January.

“I will simply send mobile money to my parents in the village. However, my family will stay here (Kampala) and plan for January. We have two weeks to prepare for school,” he said.

PHOTOS: People in last minute shopping in Kampala ahead of Christmas





Destination Before After

Kla - Masaka 25,000 50,000

Kampala -Lyantonde 25,000 50,000

Kampala—Kalisizo 30,000 60,000

Kampala - Raikai 35000 65,000

Kampala - Ntungamo 40,000 60,000

Kampala - Mbarara 40,000 60,000

Kampala - Kabale 4,000 70,000

Kampala - Kisoro 50,000 90,000

Kampala - Rukungiri 60,000 80,000

Kampala - Kanungu 50,000 100,000

Kampala - Kasese 50,000 60,000

Kampala - Kyegegwa 25000 40,000

Kampala-Mubende 25000 40,000

Kampala - Kyenjojo 30,000 50,000

Kampala - FortPortal 50,000 60,000

Kampala - Bwera 45,000 70,000

Kla - Bundibugyo 40,000 60,000

Kampala-Masindi 25,000 40,000

Kampala-Hoima 25,000 40,000

Kampala- Bulisa 40,000 60,000

Kampala –Kagadi 30,000 40,000

Kampala-Jinja 15,000 30,000

Kampala-Iga 20,000 40,000

Kampala -Kaliro 20,000 40,000

Kampala-Kamuli 20,000 40,000

Kampala-Bugiri 25,000 40,000

Kampala Busia 30,000 50,000

Kampala-Tororo 30,000 50,000

Kampala Malaba 30,000 60,000

Kampala –Butaleja 30,000 50,000

Kl- Namutumba 25,000 40,000

Kampala – Busolwe 30,000 50,000

Kampala –Mbale 30,000 50,000

Kampala-Kumi 35,000 50,000

Kampala- Bukedea 30,000 50,000

Kampala –Ngora 35,000 50,000

Kampala-Serere 350,000 50,000

Kampala-Soroti 40,000 60,000

Kla-Kaberamaido 40,000 60,000

Kampala- Lira 40,000 50,000

Kampala- Gulu 40,000 50,000

Kampala-Kitgum 50,000 70,000

Kampala- Nebbi 40,000 60,000

Kampala-Arua 50,000 70,000

Kampala-Adjumani 55,000 70,000

Kampala-Koboko 60,000 80,000

Kampala -Paidah 50,000 65,000

Yumbe 50,000 70,000

Kampala-Moroto 70,000 100,000

Kampala –Kotodo 75,000 120,000

Kampala-Kabong 70,000 130,000

Kampala to Kalenga 90,000 150,000





















