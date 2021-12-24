Prime

Transport costs rise further

People queue to board a bus in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Most bus and taxi operators say transport fares rose due to high fuel prices.

People travelling from Kampala to different parts of Uganda to celebrate the festive season will have to dig deep into their pockets.
With a few hours left to celebrate Christmas, bus and taxi operators have nearly doubled transport fares for various reasons.

