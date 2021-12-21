Prime

Transport fares double as holiday travel surges

Passengers in a Baby Coach bus at Kisenyi Bus Terminal in Kampala on December 20, 2021. Taxi and bus operators have hiked transport fares. PHOTOS/ ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Derrick Wandera  &  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Buses and taxi operators say they have  increased prices due to a lower-than-usual number of passengers travelling upcountry.
  • Earlier this month Works and Transport minister, Gen Katumba Wamala warned bus owners and taxi operators against increasing fares without consulting the ministry.

Public transport fares from Kampala to upcountry destinations have more than doubled as thousands travel for the Christmas holiday.
A survey  by this newspaper among taxi and bus companies showed a sudden surge in prices, which operators said was essential to keep them in business.
“The price of fuel is high and besides we have few people travelling and returning to Kampala,” Abdul Lubega, spokesperson for the New Taxi Park in Kampala said.
 “So we have increased slightly to be able to remain in business,” he added.

