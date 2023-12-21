Transport fares soar ahead of Xmas

Transporters plying different upcountry routes have continued to hike transport fares ahead of Christmas slated for Monday next week.

When Daily Monitor visited different parks and bus terminals in the city, we discovered that majority of the operators had increased transport fares by between Shs5,000 and Shs10,000 to compensate for the dwindling number of passengers returning to Kampala.

“The reason as to why we increase the transport is because it covers for us as we are coming back from those long routes to Kampala. We almost come back with empty seats because few people are coming to the city while many are heading upcountry,” Mr Erick Ssenoga, a taxi driver at the Old Taxi Park, said.

Mr Best Alinde, the spokesperson of Link Bus Company, said they had increased the fares by Shs10,000 across all the routes.

“We increased by Shs10,000 because about three days ago, the number of passengers coming from upcountry is increasingly reducing. We were left with no option but to increase, given the fact that we cannot make money from there. If we reach a level where we hardly get people coming to Kampala, we shall add another Shs5,000 or Shs10, 000 for those leaving Kampala,” Mr Alinde said.

He added that the transport fares to Kasese had increased from Shs45,000 to Shs55,000, Fort Portal fares now stand at Shs50,000, up from Shs40,000 and to Bweera is Shs60,000 while to Bundibugyo Shs55,000. To Hoima is now Shs35,000, up from Shs25,000.

By 9:30am, only two Link buses were seen parked in the Kisenyi terminal. It was established that most of the buses had left for upcountry, while others were still on their way to Kampala.

Hundreds of passengers, armed with travel bags, were seen standing within the terminal, while others were crowded at the transport clearance office as they made their way to payment.

At Kisenyi Bus Park, the mood was still dull.

Few customers were seen boarding buses heading to respective destinations upon clearing with the cashiers.

Mr Twaha Ssemanda, an employee of Goldline Express, said transport fare to Ibanda was hiked from Shs40,000 to Shs60,000, for Mubende rose from Shs20,000 to Shs25000, Kanungu from Shs50,000 to Shs80,000 and South Susan from Shs100,000 to Shs140,000.

He said the travel boom had not yet been realised but was hopeful that it would as Christmas nears.

“We are still suffering from the effects of Covid-19. People no longer travel the way they used to due to economic challenges,” Mr Ssemanda said.

Mr Moses Isabirye, the supervisor of Baby Coach in Kisenyi Bus Park, said although they had increased transport fees, there was still room for negotiation.

“People are still broke. Some negotiate and we take them at a lower price. People travelling to Bwera used to pay Shs40,000 and now spend Shs50,000 while those travelling to Fort Portal have to pay Shs35,000 from Shs30,000,” Mr Isabirye said.

Travellers heading to the eastern and northern parts of the country also have to dig deep into their pockets. The journey from Kampala to Mbale, Kumi, Soroti, Buduka and Tirinyi has increased from Shs25,000 to 35,000 on Gateway and YY coaches.

Transport fares from Kampala to Kotido have increased from Shs30,000 to Shs40,000, Gulu from Shs35,000 to Shs45,000, Lira from Shs40,000 to Shs55,000 and Arua from Shs60,000 to Shs80,000.

Mr Musa Musoke, a bus operator at Namayiba Bus Terminal, said: “Many people are leaving the city for villages and we have few people coming back to Kampala. Buses are almost coming back empty.”

In both New and Old taxi parks, most commuter taxis heading to Tororo, Iganga, Jinja, Mayuge, Kayunga and Masaka had increased by between Shs2,000 and Shs5000. Transport from Kampala to Mbale increased from Shs25,000 to Shs30,000 while to Kayunga increased from Shs8,000 to Shs10,000.

Mr Moses Ojok, a traveller, said: “I understand that the holiday season can be busy but I hope the fare increase is reasonable. It’s already an expensive time of year and higher fares could put a strain on my budget.”