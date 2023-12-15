Transport fares start rising ahead of Christmas 

With exactly 10 days to Christmas, transporters have begun hiking fares as more people travel upcountry for the festive season.

In many taxi and bus parks that Monitor visited, the fares had increased by between Shs2,000 and Shs10,000.

At the Old Taxi Park in Kampala, travellers heading to Bugiri, Busia, Namayingo, Tororo, and Malaba, are paying Shs25,000 up from Shs22,000.

Those heading to Jinja and Mayuge are now parting with between Shs15,000 and Shs17,000 while those heading to Mbale are now paying Shs30,000 up from Shs25,000.

Previously, the transport fare from Kampala to Jinja and Musita stood at Shs12,000.

Mr Issa Mugisha, a driver at Busia stage in the Old Taxi Park, said the turn-up of passengers is still low and any further increment of the fares will depend on the number of people travelling.

“We have so far increased by Shs2,000, in case the number of passengers goes up, we may increase by up to Shs30,000 to cater for fuel,” Mr Mugisha said.



At Kisenyi Bus Park, the fares have increased by between Shs5,000 and Shs10,000.

The fares from Kampala to Kisoro have increased from Shs50,000 to Shs60,000, Kampala to Kabale from Shs45,000 to 50,000, Kampala to Ntungamo from Shs30,000 to Shs 35,000 and from Kampala to Kiihihi from Shs45,000 to Shs60,000.

At Link Bus Terminal in Kisenyi, hundreds of travellers were seen struggling for space on the buses heading to different destinations.

Mr Best Alinde, the company’s spokesperson, said the turn-up of passengers has been good since the beginning of November and that they have not adjusted their fares.

“It is the usual fees. We may increase by Shs5,000 or Shs10,000 when the situation changes,” Mr Alinde said.

“The fare to Kasese is Shs45,000, Fort Portal is Shs40,000, Bweera Shs50,000, Bundibugyo Shs45,000. Hoima is now Shs25,000 from Shs20,000 because River Kafu burst. Our buses are going through Masindi,” he added.

At the New Taxi Park, fares at the Mutukula, Kyotera, and Sembabule stages have increased by Shs5,000.

Passengers from Kampala to Masaka now have to part with Shs25,000, while those going to Kyotera are paying Shs30,000.

Those heading to Mutukula are paying Shs35,000 while passengers going to Sembabule are parting with Shs30,000.

“In the past months, it could take you a full hour to load a 14-seater commuter taxi but now it takes less than 30 minutes,” Mr Henry Kabiito, a stage treasurer, said.

At the Mityana and Mubende stages, charges were still normal at Shs10,000 and Shs20,000 respectively by yesterday.

At Namayiba Bus terminal, Mr Nelson Sekandi, the terminal manager, said “business is promising”, adding that in November, the terminal was sending around 60-70 buses per day and this has since increased to 100 buses per day.

“Fares, are still normal because when buses go upcountry, on return they still come back with passengers,” he said.

The current rates stand from Kampala to Gulu is Shs35,000, Lira Shs35,000, Kitgum Shs45,000, Kabong Shs50,000, Nairobi Shs95,000, Burundi Shs150,000, Goma Shs180,000, Dar-el-Salam Shs220,000, Mombasa Shs180,000, Apac Shs45,000, Adjumani Shs50,000, Moyo Shs 45,000, Arua Shs50,000, and Amuru Shs55,000.

At Global Bus Services Company at Old Kampala, Mr Alex Muhwezi, the company manager, said changes in transport fares are likely to happen from December 23 as more passengers will be travelling.

By yesterday, Global Coaches were charging Shs20,000 to Masaka, Shs30,000 to Mbarara, Shs30,000 to Bushenyi, and Shs35,000 to Ishaka, Mitooma, Isingiro, Kitagata.

Mr Musa Kasirye, the manager of YY Bus Services, said they will not increase the fares throughout the festive season.

On West Nile route, YY Bus charges Shs70,000 for those going to Yumbe, Shs60,000 for Koboko, Pakwach and Nebbi Shs40,000 and Shs50,000 for those going to Arua.