Transport fares up on reporting day

As schools reopen for semi-candidates today, transport fares have doubled in the countryside.

Ms Monica Anyinge, whose two children study in Kampala, expressed worry over the fares.

A mother of four and a resident of Kakoge A Cell in Lira City West Division said the fees have been doubled from the previous Shs40,000 to Shs 80,000.

“Many of us cannot afford the fees following the disruption of our businesses by Covid-19,” Ms Onyinge said at the weekend.

When public transport resumed in June last year, they were directed to carry half capacity, so most transporters hiked the fare. For instance, fare from Lira to Kampala increased from Shs20,000 to 40,000.

Ms Sarah Ogwal, a vendor at Lira Main Market, said it is improper for public transporters to continue cheating the public yet they are carrying more passengers than the recommended half capacity.

“The operators of the vehicles hiked the fare and yet they know what they are doing is illegal since they are carrying full capacity of the passengers. Government must do something so urgent to help us,” she said.

However, Mr Benard Anyeko Matsanga, the spokesperson for Lira Urban Transporters, denied doubling the fares, saying they have maintained the ones they had earlier agreed upon following the pronouncement by the government that all vehicles must only carry half capacity.

