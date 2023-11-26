Transport paralysed after River Lwajjali bursts banks

River Lwajjali, which separates Luweero and Mukono districts, has burst its banks following heavy rains.

Surging water levels at the stream have left a section of the Kasawo-Zirobwe Road submerged while traffic on the road normally used as a shortcut for travelers has been halted, forcing vehicles to use the longer route to Kampala.

According to authorities, the most affected residents are those crossing using the route from Kasawo to Zirobwe as well as road users from Luwero to Kayunga aiming to connect to the Kayunga -Jinja Highway.

On Sunday, area resident Vincent Muyise said they have raised concern to leaders but nothing has been done yet.

“Now, I’m worried that residents may be rendered homeless and school children trapped when going home for third term holidays next week,” he added.

By Sunday afternoon, some passengers were seen stuck, citing a hike in transport fares in order to cross to either district.

At the time of filing this story, transport fares had jumped from Shs15, 000 to Shs20,000 for one moving from Luwero to Mukono and Kayunga respectively.

"I have used Shs50,000 instead of the normal Shs15,000 from Zirobwe to Jinja because they have carried me three times and each turn I paid between Shs7,000-Shs5,000 with my motorcycle," agricultural produce dealer Zainab Nangobi told Monitor.

Several people in the area claim the road has been in poor condition for many years, and always worsens during the rainy season.

Mbulamuti Village chairman Bernard Sewanyana has called for “quick government intervention and construction of a bridge at the crossing.”

He explains that the culverts cannot hold water from the river because of what engineers called “high pressure."